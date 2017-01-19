Brits who headed to Europe this week in search of some winter sun were in for a nasty surprise as a snow storm swept across the continent andThe usually sun-drenched holiday destinations in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Corsica and Serbia are all feeling the chill thanks to the freak cold snap.Beaches at numerous coastal resorts - where tourists flock to escape the British weather - have been wiped out by freak snow storms.But the cold weather didn't stop Orthodox Russian Christians taking cold dips in freezing temperatures as part of a celebration of the Epiphany.Bikini-clad women and brave, topless men dunked themselves underwater in various locations across Europe as the continent turned icy cold.In Eastern Christianity, the feast of Epiphany commemorates the Baptism of Jesus.The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the holiday according to the Julian calendar, and many took part in events in Vladivostok, Russia, Belarus and Serbia.People in the 'sunshine island' of Majorca woke up to find a blanket thick snow had left the isle looking more like the mountains of the Alps than the Med.Roads have also been cut off as unusual driving conditions caused chaos, leading to delays of four hours or more.Schools on the Costa Blanca, home to popular resorts including Torrevieja, Alicante, and Benidorm, were closed this morning because of the heavy snow that had fallen overnight.Spain's Met Office has issued an alert for adverse weather conditions, especially for the southeast peninsular and areas near Castilla-La Mancha and Aragon.