Society's Child
Gay Indian man beaten and threatened with 'corrective rape' by his own family
RT
Thu, 19 Jan 2017 13:40 UTC
According to the India Times, the young man known as 'Sanjoy' was subjected to a string of physical and emotional abuse from his family in the city of Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, in West Bengal. After his parents found out that Sanjoy, in his early 20s, is gay and living with his partner, they hired local thugs to beat him and torment him psychologically.
Koninika Roy from the Humsafar Trust, a Mumbai-based advocacy group for LGBT rights, also said that the parents tried to send him to a doctor to "cure" him of his homosexuality, and when the doctor refused they considered forcing him to undergo "corrective rape" therapy.
Corrective rape is a crime perpetrated on members of the LGBT community to 'punish' them for their sexuality. In some cases it might be facilitated by members of the family in an attempt to force the victim back into their traditional gender role.
"Violence against the LGBTQ community is extremely common in India. Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the fact that same sex behavior is criminalized in the country means that homosexuals cannot live freely," Roy told the India Times. "The story of this gay couple is just one of the examples of how the LGBTQ community is treated in India."
Sanjoy has since managed to get a court order against his parents and is now back living with his partner, although they have since run out of money due to their legal fees. In a statement obtained by Gay Star News, the couple say that they do "not wish to play the victim card" but expressed frustration at how "family honor" affects LGBT lives.
"The pain is real, the hardships loom large, the tears are red and at times you feel low enough not to live or breathe anymore because there doesn't feel a point in doing so," Sanjoy's partner said.
They were also hopeful, however, having got back together despite the family's best efforts.
"Love kept us strong and our mental strength added to the fuel of the 'won't-be-giving up' attitude ... We are living together as for now, with nothing but each other."
Homosexuality can be prosecuted as a crime in India under a colonial-era law, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes "unnatural" sexual intercourse. Although the law was repealed in 2009, it was reinstated in 2013 by the Supreme Court. Gay couples in India also have to deal with possible persecution from their families, the more traditional of which may even kill to uphold their "honor." Honor killings are widespread across India, taking place in both traditional Muslim and Hindu communities.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Get moving! Sitting down for hours a day speeds up aging, according to new research
- Charges against elderly deaf man beaten by cops have been dropped because cost of trial would be too high
- Gay Indian man beaten and threatened with 'corrective rape' by his own family
- Three pit bull terriers maul 7-year-old boy in Sedro Woolley, Washington
- Europe's news media freaks out over Theresa May's Brexit speech
- Ben Swann: The only mainstream TV anchor investigating Pizzagate
- It's official: FBI, CIA desperately probing for any connection between Russia & Trump
- Trump's nominee to EPA says human impact on climate change 'needs more debate'
- Chinese billionaire: "US wasted trillions on warfare instead of investing in infrastructure"
- Sick society: California artist protests Trump inauguration by painting in human blood
- Baby girl killed by family dog in San Marcos, Texas
- Baby humpback whale found dead on remote sandbar at Jersey Shore
- Russia invites Trump administration to Syria talks in Astana
- Facebook blocks RT from posting until after Trump inauguration
- Federal bureau sues student loan servicer Navient for cheating borrowers - 'systematically and illegally failing'
- 60 killed, over 100 injured as five suicide car bombers detonated explosives at army base in Mali
- 30 firefighters feared dead after blaze collapses Tehran's oldest high-rise, Plasco Trade Center
- St. Louis cop publicly searched woman's vagina for drugs, but found nothing
- Lightning bolt kills boy, burns another in Pakistan
- Suspected Orlando cop killer captured, after manhunt
- Europe's news media freaks out over Theresa May's Brexit speech
- Ben Swann: The only mainstream TV anchor investigating Pizzagate
- It's official: FBI, CIA desperately probing for any connection between Russia & Trump
- Russia invites Trump administration to Syria talks in Astana
- Facebook blocks RT from posting until after Trump inauguration
- 60 killed, over 100 injured as five suicide car bombers detonated explosives at army base in Mali
- Largest 2017 threat for Sweden is 'lone wolf' Islamist assaults - special security force report
- Chatham House warns: Trump's personality will have serious impact on foreign policy
- Syria: The 'barrel bomb' farce - consign it to the propaganda graveyard
- Davos elite fret about inequality over vintage wine and canapés
- Obama's last White House news conference: US is 'strongest country... we're going to be OK'
- Not helpful: Trump's UN pick Nikki Haley shows support for Israel and hard line on Russia
- Russian military again charges US with relocating ISIS from Iraq to Syria
- Syria rushes troops and top commander to Deir Ezzor under siege by ISIS
- Mississippi Attorney General sues Google for gathering personal data on students
- Foreign central banks liquidate record $405 billion in US Treasuries as China sells most since 2011
- JPMorgan chief Dimon says Euro zone may not survive if concerns are ignored
- Majority of Americans believe Trump would have won anyway, hacked or not
- 'Obama's decision on Manning very tepid attempt to address issue' - Assange's lawyer to RT
- SOTT Focus: Social Justice, Clinton and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis
- Charges against elderly deaf man beaten by cops have been dropped because cost of trial would be too high
- Gay Indian man beaten and threatened with 'corrective rape' by his own family
- Trump's nominee to EPA says human impact on climate change 'needs more debate'
- Chinese billionaire: "US wasted trillions on warfare instead of investing in infrastructure"
- Sick society: California artist protests Trump inauguration by painting in human blood
- Federal bureau sues student loan servicer Navient for cheating borrowers - 'systematically and illegally failing'
- 30 firefighters feared dead after blaze collapses Tehran's oldest high-rise, Plasco Trade Center
- St. Louis cop publicly searched woman's vagina for drugs, but found nothing
- Suspected Orlando cop killer captured, after manhunt
- Florida man charged with threatening to kill President-elect Trump at his inauguration on Twitter was a close family friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton
- 'In Trump We Trust' commemorative coin issued by Russian arms foundry
- Tourists & staff feared missing after avalanche hits Italian ski resort hotel
- Depressed 15-year-old shoots four, kills self at school in northern Mexico
- Best of the Web: The west was built on racism. It's time we faced that
- Chinese tourists are avoiding Paris due to rising violence and crime
- College president fired for allowing homeless student to sleep in school library for the night
- 'Ice cream killer' is so dangerous, she's headed to an all-male penitentiary
- DAPL company aims to block environmental study
- Jewish Community Centers in cities across the U.S. receive bomb threats
- Anti-corruption campaigners slam Britain for 'failure to tackle tax havens'
- 1,000-Year-Old Noble's tomb unearthed in Denmark
- Archaeologist discovers ancient Egyptian boat in middle of desert
- The Russian defector who convinced America to take ESP seriously
- 'Great Wall of India': Feat of ancient engineering uncovered in central India
- China: Long-lost Buddha statue appears after lake level drops
- Ancient Egyptian cemeteries discovered near Aswan by Swedish archaeologists
- Archaeological find in Yukon, puts humans in North America 10,000 years earlier than thought
- Hypocritical Outrage over 'Russian hacking' disingenuous as the US has been hacking elections for more than a century
- Long-lost Anglo-Saxon village with artefacts belonging to ancient nobles are uncovered by builders in Cambridge
- A presidential campaign did collude with a foreign nation to sway a U.S. election: In 1980
- Tibetans Lived in Himalayas Year-Round Up to 12,600 Years Ago
- Cave discovery in France reveals ancient man-made rock structure featuring rings and mounds
- Fidel: My 100 hours with Castro
- Discovery of 3,500-year-old Greek tomb calls into question our most basic ideas about the roots of Western civilization
- Ridiculously Massive: The list of governments the USA has overthrown since WWII
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Giants on Record with Jim Vieira and Hugh Newman
- Turkey opens Nevsehir underground city never before seen by the public
- The Expulsion of the Germans: The Largest Forced Migration in History
- Priceless treasures discovered at Minoan capital Knossos
- Virtual reality helps researchers recreate the lost sounds of Stonehenge
- Controversial blog list of predatory publishers, journals disappears from the web
- Artificial intelligence headset composes tailor-made music
- Who needs men? Female shark reproduces without males after years alone
- Researchers find rare lymphocytes in meninges surrounding brain
- High-tech military lasers could heat the Earth's atmosphere and create a giant surveillance lens in the sky
- Giant 'wave' traversed Venus in December 2015 - Largest-ever observed in solar system
- Military spy laser concept aims to transform Earth's atmosphere into a giant magnifying glass to snoop on enemies
- George Will: "Academia may now be beyond satire"
- The Search for DNA - On Mars
- SpaceX successfully lands Falcon 9 rocket after carrying 10 iridium satellites into orbit
- Plant sense: Perceiving the world without eyes, ears or brains
- Physicists able to 'squeeze' light to cool microscopic drum below quantum limit
- New expedition to probe Mariana trench's deepest secrets
- Amazon seeking permission to run experimental wireless technology tests in rural Washington
- Mystery object spotted in Cygnus A Galaxy
- Are we next? Researchers reconstruct the dark and frozen conditions on Earth after asteroid megastrike
- The link between creative problem solving and finding hidden pictures
- Looking at the world in early life sculpts the brain's visual circuitry
- Mind control lasers turn mice into killer rodents with the flip of a switch
- Asteroid or Comet? NASA detects two space rocks heading towards Earth
- Three pit bull terriers maul 7-year-old boy in Sedro Woolley, Washington
- Baby girl killed by family dog in San Marcos, Texas
- Baby humpback whale found dead on remote sandbar at Jersey Shore
- Lightning bolt kills boy, burns another in Pakistan
- Up to 30 people feared dead as Italian hotel is buried by avalanche after four earthquakes hit the region
- Intense Aurora lights and 'sounds' recorded; 'perfect storm' of bad weather wipes out vegetables in Europe
- Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud to 31,000 feet
- Tidal surge erodes coastline by 1 metre over the weekend in Skipsea, Yorkshire
- Report: HSBC is funding destruction of Indonesian rainforests, orangutan habitats
- Houston, TX hit with 4-6 inches of rain in 12 hours, more flooding possible
- Update: More rain to come for Thailand as floods leave 43 dead, 1.6 million affected, 500,000 homes damaged
- With two weeks to go, Gunnison, Colorado experiences snowiest month on record
- 4 dead, 15 thousand displaced as floods hit Misamis Oriental, Philippines
- Parisians on edge as 'endangered' wolves freely roaming suburbs, fear they may make the capital their new home
- More heavy snowfall across Mediterranean countries
- Large sinkhole swallows excavation truck in Georgia, U.S.
- Italy sends in the army to assist people trapped by snow
- Young gray whale found dead north of Main Beach in Laguna, California
- Record snowfall forces migration in areas of Pakistan
- 'A Waxwing Winter': Soaring numbers of rare birds invade the UK
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks over Brazilian skies
- Two large meteor fireballs caught on camera in northwestern Russia
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Get moving! Sitting down for hours a day speeds up aging, according to new research
- Sunlight energizes infection fighting T cells
- Federal court documents reveal how Monsanto & the EPA seek to keep talks about Glyphosate Cancer Review a secret
- Will Robert Kennedy Jr uncover what the CDC is trying to hide?
- Antibiotic resistant nightmare bacteria show worrisome ability to diversify and spread
- Man suffers severe burns and loses seven teeth after e-cigarette explodes in his face
- Medical Interventions Are Overused Worldwide
- Study uncovers hidden epidemic of eating disorders in tens of thousands of middle-aged women
- One in five young teenagers losing sleep over social media use
- Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons: Aluminum in vaccines is not safe
- Frostbite can occur within minutes: How to take the bite out
- Trump's proposed vaccine commission - an interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- More mainstream researchers are admitting that Vitamin C can cure cancer
- Research confirms Acupuncture is safer & more effective than morphine
- 'The world's scrapyard for pesticides' - Latin America
- Heal strep throat, sinusitis, & infections with oregano tea
- Vague and suspicious: California's vaccine-pushing Senator introduces new bill of rights for children
- Is too much screen time harming the wellbeing of teens?
- Viruses found in genome important for our brain
- iSee: Researchers develop mental health surveillance app for depressed college students
- Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
- Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
- A scientific explanation for why people cling to their political beliefs
- Optimism and a zest for living: Life lessons from centenarians
- Discontinuity effect: Making a major life change can help us break our bad habits
- Political cognitive dissonance and the psychology of soft slavery
- Why freedom without virtue is a dangerous thing
- Daniel Kahneman: How your cognitive biases act like optical illusions
- Ten Steps to Letting Go of Resentment
- Think you're great at multitasking? Surprise - you are probably less efficient and may even be damaging your brain
- Is vengeance really sweet? Researchers uncover the mood-enhancing effects of revenge
- The Worry Solution: Using your mind to turn anxiety to calmness
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
Quote of the Day
Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
Recent Comments
There appears to be something wrong with the article. Taking it out of its ideological stance, it seems to put too much weight on one single...
I hope they go out of business But you still help them if glyphosate is banned. They no longer have patent protection!!!!!!!! Shades of the Ozone...
When our planet, Adam, was in Eden, the Red Giant gave us red light .... and blue from the oxygen in the atmosphere.... that is why our vegetation...
Why and why ??
I know at least one thing 1. The new narrative of fitting everything that has gone wrong onto the shoulders of SJWs. Fair. That's the new agenda....
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE