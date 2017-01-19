© Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



© Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



© Tasnim News Agency/Reuters



We had repeatedly warned the building managers about the lack of safety of the building

Some 30 Iranian firefighters are feared dead after a high-rise commercial building engulfed by fire collapsed in Tehran, according to state TV. Over 200 people are reported injured.Police have cordoned off the area, and rescue teams are on their way to the scene, state TV reported.Press TV reported, adding that nearby buildings including the embassies of Turkey and the UK have been evacuated. More than 200 people injured in the fire have been taken to local hospitals, IRNA news agency reported."The building is one of the oldest buildings in Tehran," it said, adding that "the Plasco building is located in southern Tehran and is mostly a commercial building.", with a thick plume of smoke instantly rising over the site.The fire spread throughout the seventeen-story building in the early hours of Thursday morning, despite efforts by Tehran firefighters to put out the blaze, IRNA reported, adding that," Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said, as quoted by AFP. "Even in the stairwells, a lot of clothing is stored and this is against safety standards.The tower, located on Jomhoori Avenue, was built in 1962 and named after a plastics manufacturing company. The Plasco building includes a shopping mall and clothing workshops.