An off-duty hydro excavation truck transporting approximately 1,600 gallons of water fell into a large sinkhole in Hall County, Georgia, early Tuesday morning.The Badger Daylighting truck fell through the parking lot of a mechanic's garage at roughly 7:45 a.m., where it had been since before the start of operating hours of nearby businesses, said Hall County Fire Services Capt. Zachary Brackett.Authorities are playing it safe and waiting until the hole is graded and checked to remove the truck."It being a sinkhole, there is a possibility of the outer walls of the current hole being unstable," Brackett said. "We don't want to cause a further collapse or anything by pulling the truck outNo one was injured and the driver was able to remove himself from the truck, Brackett said. A small 5-gallon fuel spill caused by the collapse was cleaned up by a private contractor early in the day.The water — weighing roughly 12,800 pounds — was transferred to an identical truck to aid the removal of the trapped truck, which weighs about 55,000 pounds.Information as to the cause of the sinkhole was not available at the time, he said.