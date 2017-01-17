Puppet Masters
Turkish government confirms Istanbul nightclub shooting was a false flag operation
IRIS INSO
Mon, 16 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
correctly informing our members and the general public about the shooting that happened at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017.
We have been saying all along that the shooting was a false flag operation and that it was also an inside job.
We showed you how a, likely Israeli, security firm was contracted 10 days before the shooting to "beef up" the security at the Reina. We also showed you how the Jerusalem Post tried to hide that from you.
We informed you about the fact that the shooter(s) had knowledge about three secret doors inside the Reina that normally only staff workers know about, yet that were used by the shooter(s) while escaping the crime scene.
We told you that 2 to 3 police officers were expected to be stationed in front of the Reina, at the entrance, to further secure the crowded new year's eve in the street and in the nightclub, but who were mysteriously absent that night - giving the shooter(s) easy access to the club.
We gave you a full translated interview of someone who was actually there and who witnessed the police enter the club only after 40 minutes, and how the shooting lasted for more than 15 minutes.
We then claimed and now prove that the "ISIS did it" ruse was just that - a ruse.
It is, thus, to us no surprise at all to have the deputy prime minister of Turkey stating today that "it appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organisation's act, but there was also an intelligence organisation involved. It was an extremely planned and organised act."
We knew this since day one, not because we have inside contacts but because we know how to connect the dots and how to neutralize propaganda bubbles and sidestep intel algorithms.
What Numan Kurtulmus, Turkey's deputy prime minister, now states is what we were anticipating from the very start. We have seen this time and again. First they deny or silence, then after about two weeks they come out and confess that they knew all along because the evidence has been piling up so high that it becomes politically impossible to further ignore it.
What Kurtulmus is actually saying is: "It was not a terrorist attack it was a foreign intelligence false flag operation. Likely Mossad but if I tell you this so frankly my hours are literally numbered and so are my dog's and parrot's."
Kurtulmus statement makes scrap of the official or mainstream narrative that it allegedly was a terrorist cell doing this. You can't possibly have it both ways. It either was ISIS terror or it was a foreign intelligence operation.
If it were both at the same time then this too proves once again that the ISIS tag or brand name has largely been smeared and exploited by the very master minds of the Reina attack - aside from being funded, trained and armed by them too - i.e. the Israeli, US, NATO, Saudi and gulf state governments.
At this point it can't credibly be claimed by anyone anymore, and it never could be, that no one died in the Reina and that the whole thing was a hoax.
Anyone doing so, we distance ourselves 100% from them - for ever. For everyone who ran with the "ISIS did it" ruse, we distance ourselves 100% from them too.
What we and the world need are real watchmen, real horsemen. Not imaginary folk heroes like Snowden, Assange, Wikileaks, Alex Jones and so on and so on who are being co-opted at best and crafted and invented by state agencies in the worst case scenarios.
We have to sidestep the fluff, Trump won't matter and won't make any difference for the better. Get real, recognize the reality, don't be duped by the algorithms.
If you are a real horseman or watchman then now is the time to say so. You can contact us right now, we want to hear from you. If all of this is somehow too frustrating and too bubble-bursting for you then you should go back to the matrix life you were living all along and forget about ever being involved or interested in finding the truth and the reality of your life and the world.
