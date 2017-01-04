© Umit Bektas/Reuters



"The search operation for the terrorist is ongoing,"

Some 39 people, including 15 foreigners, were killed and 69 injured when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa opened fire in an Istanbul night club. The manhunt for one terror suspect is underway.Turkey's interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, told Turkish media on Sunday morning that 21 victims have been identified so far, of whom 15 were foreign nationals and five Turkish citizens. Soylu said that the shooter is still at large.the minister said.The attack took place at the well-known Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighborhood, in Istanbul's Besiktas district.A policeman and a civilian are reported to be among the two known casualties at the nightclub.The gunmen were dressed in Santa Claus outfits, wielding assault rifles, Turkish media said.The attackers opened fire on clubgoers, injuring at least 20-30 and killing two, according to NTV., while the whereabouts of the second one were not immediately clear.The number of casualties may rise, as it is estimated that between 700 and 800 people could have been in the club at the time of the attack, Mynet Haber reports.Emergency crews have been evacuating injured people from the building as police search the area.After the attackers stormed into the building, some club-goers jumped into the sea in panic, Turkish media cited eyewitnesses as saying. A search and rescue operation for those who jumped in the water is being carried out by maritime police.