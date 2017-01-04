Gunmen dressed as Santas have attacked a night club in Istanbul, reportedly killing and injuring scores of people, Turkish media report. Footage shows armored police vehicles surrounding the building as ambulances are rushed to the scene.
At least 35 killed, 40 injured as shooters dressed as Santas attack nightclub in Istanbul – governor.
Some 39 people, including 15 foreigners, were killed and 69 injured when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa opened fire in an Istanbul night club. The manhunt for one terror suspect is underway.
Turkey's interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, told Turkish media on Sunday morning that 21 victims have been identified so far, of whom 15 were foreign nationals and five Turkish citizens. Soylu said that the shooter is still at large. "The search operation for the terrorist is ongoing,"
the minister said.
The attack took place at the well-known Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighborhood, in Istanbul's Besiktas district.
A policeman and a civilian are reported to be among the two known casualties at the nightclub.
There were two attackers involved, according to NTV, but conflicting reports also described a lone gunman.
The gunmen were dressed in Santa Claus outfits, wielding assault rifles, Turkish media said.
The attackers opened fire on clubgoers, injuring at least 20-30 and killing two, according to NTV. One of the gunmen has reportedly hidden inside the club
, while the whereabouts of the second one were not immediately clear.
The number of casualties may rise, as it is estimated that between 700 and 800 people could have been in the club at the time of the attack, Mynet Haber reports.
Emergency crews have been evacuating injured people from the building as police search the area.
After the attackers stormed into the building, some club-goers jumped into the sea in panic, Turkish media cited eyewitnesses as saying. A search and rescue operation for those who jumped in the water is being carried out by maritime police.
President Tayyip Erdogan has dubbed the New Year's Eve shooting spree that left 39 people dead at an Istanbul night club "dirty games
," vowing Turkey will fight to the end against all forms of terrorist attacks. A manhunt for the attacker is still ongoing.
"They are trying to create chaos, demoralize our people, and destabilize our country with abominable attacks which target civilians," Erdogan said in a statement, adding "we will retain our cool-headedness as a nation, standing more closely together, and we will never give ground to such dirty games."
Update (Jan. 1):
"As a nation, we will fight to the end against not just the armed attacks of terror groups and the forces behind them, but also against their economic, political and social attacks," he promised.
The death toll has been revised to 39 (69 injured), 21 of whom have been identified
. Among
the foreigners killed
: an 18yo Israeli woman, three Indians, a 26yo Lebanese, a Belgian, a Frenchwoman and her Tunisian husband, three Jordanians, and five Saudis.
The Reina club is described as a fairly exclusive
venue, a "top party haunt of Turkey's elite":
Its clientele includes footballers from the top Turkish sides and stars from the country's much-watched soap operas. Every weekend their attendance at parties features in the gossip and celebrity pullouts in Turkish media.
According to the club owner, Mehmet Kocarslan, he had received a warning
about a possible attack 7-10 days ago:
"The US intelligence warned about the terror attack. Increased security measures were taken here 7 - 10 days ago. So what? That has happened," Kocarslan told the Hurriyet newspaper.
The U.S. denies this, however:
The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in a statement issued Sunday that "contrary to rumors circulating in social media, the U.S. Government had no information about threats to specific entertainment venues, including the Reina Club."
The White House was quick to express their condolences
and condemn the "savagery" of the attack; Obama "directed his team to offer appropriate assistance to the Turkish authorities, as necessary, and keep him updated as warranted." No group has claimed responsibility at this time. (The PKK denies responsibility.)
The attacker is said by an Istanbul city governor to have used a "long-range weapon
" (later described as a Kalashnikov
). Turkey's PM denies
the attacker was wearing a Santa suit. Witnesses say they heard the attacker(s) speaking Arabic. An eyewitness account from outside the club:
Mehmet Dag, 22, was passing by the club and saw the suspect shoot at a police officer and a bystander. He said the suspect then targeted security guards, gunning them down and entering the club.
"Once he went in, we don't know what happened. There were gun sounds, and after two minutes the sound of an explosion," Dag said.
More eyewitness accounts
:
"We were having fun. All of a sudden people started to run," Sinem Uyanik, who was at the club with her husband at the moment of the attack, told The Hurriyet daily. "My husband said, 'Don't be afraid,' and he jumped on me. People ran over me. My husband was hit in three places."
According to Uyanik, there were at least two gunmen at the club who were shooting randomly at people. "It was so horrible. Someone was shooting. Two people were shooting at gunpoint," she claimed, as cited by Haber 7, adding that a strong smell of gunpowder was felt inside the club. "Then I fainted. When I woke up my husband was in blood. People were [soaked] in blood," she said, adding that she managed to push the people away and reach ambulances and police. In the hours after the attack, her husband, Lutfi Uyanık, was being treated in hospital for his injuries.
A club employee, who was working there as a waiter, said his friend was injured in the attack. The man told Hurriyet that they both managed to avoid death and escape from the club. "I brought my friend [to a hospital], we ran outside in panic...There're a lot of injured people inside. There were 500 to 600 people in the room. I don't know exactly," he said.
Another shocked witness described her making desperate phone calls until the police arrived and evacuated them. She said some people jumped into the sea to escape the shooting. "We watch [reports on terrorist attacks] on TV every day, but it is really bad when it comes to you. How will we live in this country? Bombs will explode, weapons will [be fired]," the witness said.
Turkish football player Sefa Boydas, who was at the club with his girlfriend, said that police "moved in quickly" after the carnage began. "I didn't see who was shooting but heard the gunshots and people fled. Police moved in quickly," he wrote on Twitter, as cited by Reuters. In the moments that followed the first shots, he also managed to save the life of his girlfriend. "My girlfriend was wearing high heels. I lifted her and carried her out on my back," he said.
According to the Guardian
(citing Turkish officials), one of the attackers was killed
, presumably by police. He apparently took a taxi to the club, and police are questioning the driver.
Update (Jan. 2):
Daesh terrorist group has claimed
responsibility for the deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve, Reuters reports citing the group's statement.
In this statement, Daesh claimed that the perpetrator of the attack was its "soldier."
The manhunt is currently underway.
So we suppose that earlier report of the suspect being killed is false?
According to Turkish media, the killer shot a total of 180 bullets
over a period of 7 minutes. Police believe he was a well-trained professional with war experience. He spoke broken Turkish (other reports have him speaking Arabic), wore a green shirt, dark pants, and black boots. He appeared to be around 25 years old, perhaps from East Turkestan. RT adds a few more details
:
Eight individuals thought to have been involved in the nightclub attack were apprehended in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish Daily Sabah reported, citing police. Over the past week, nearly 150 people suspected of having ties to the Islamic State terrorist group have been detained, Turkey's Interior Ministry said, adding that 25 have been formally placed under arrest.
The gunman, who may be from a Central Asian country, is suspected of coming from the same cell responsible for carrying out a deadly gun-and-bomb attack on Istanbul's main airport back in June of last year, according to Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.
Turkish police are now saying
that shooter may be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgizstan:
A citizen of Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan related to the Daesh terrorist group is suspected in the terrorist attack at Reina club in Istanbul, CNN Turk TV channel reported on Monday citing local police services.
Update:
The police reportedly arrested and interrogated 63 Daesh militants in different Turkish cities on December 28-31. They obtained information about a possible involvement of a citizen of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the attack.
The first images of the shooter have been released:
Update (Jan. 3):
As with all major terror attacks, the looney fringe is claiming this one too is a "hoax". No, it isn't. Here are the pictures
from the scene (warning: disturbing images).
According to press reports
, the suspect was staying in a rented apartment in Konya before moving to Istanbul for the attack. One of the people detained after the attack is thought to be his wife, with whom he stayed in Konya with 2 children. Police have apparently made progress by talking with the taxi driver who took him to the club, and whose cell phone the shooter used to make some calls. (It's unclear whether this refers to Mashrapov, who was named as the suspect but who obviously isn't, or the man in the photos above.)
The main suspect was later named as Iakhe Mashrapov. His passport photo was also circulated. However, Kyrgyzstan says Mashrapov is NOT the suspect. He is alive and well in Kyrgyzstan, and has been questioned by Turkish and Kyrgyz authorities
(he doesn't even look like man in the photos above):
The spokesman, Rakhat Suleymanov, said that Mashrapov, a Kyrgyz businessman who lives in the town of Kara-Suu in Kyrgyzstan's southern Osh Province, flew to Bishkek from Istanbul on January 3 using his passport, which is genuine.
Suleymanov said Mashrapov's flight from Istanbul was delayed one hour as Turkish police questioned him before clearing him to depart.
Mashrapov told Kyrgyz Internet news agency Turmush later on January 3 that he had no idea how a picture of his passport was placed on social media.
...
Turkish government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said on January 2 that officials were close to identifying the gunman and had fingerprints they believed belong to the attacker.
Mashrapov also denied his involvement in an interview
with AKIpress. (He says he only arrived in Istanbul on January 1: "They [Turkish police] explained that I was questioned because I slightly resembled the suspect in the photo. They apologized and let me board my plane," he said.) There's speculation the real culprit may have escaped to Syria
.
Update:
Turkish media are reporting
that two foreigners have been arrested at Istanbul's Ataturk airport in connection with the Reina shooting. This brings the total number of people arrested to fourteen (other reports say sixteen
). Police still speculate that the shooter was Central Asian, either from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan or Xinjiang (China).
Update (Jan. 4):
The identity of the Istanbul night club attacker has been established
, the Turkey's interior minister has stated.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement in an interview with the Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.
Twenty-seven people have now been detained
in connection with the attack.
