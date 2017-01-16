Alexei Pushkov
The incoming US administration should not use the issue of lifting anti-Russian sanctions as means of leverage on Moscow, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, Alexei Pushkov, said Monday.

Trump said in a Sunday interview with The Times and Bild that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons. Trump noted in the interview to the newspaper that such an approach would result in "de-escalating international tensions".

"New US administration should not consider lifting sanctions as means of leverage to get concessions from Moscow. [Outgoing US President Barack] Obama tried to do this. The result is well-known," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.


The Kremlin spokesman commented on the issue on Monday, saying that Russia is not currently engaged in nuclear disarmament talks with the United States.