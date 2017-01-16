Heart goes out to friends and family, in this shocking death.
On January 13, journalist and author Udo Ulfkotte, who spoke out about mainstream and fake news, reportedly is dead from a heart attack.
Ulfkotte had been an editor at the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitzung.
He published a book in which he said that the CIA had a hand on every significant journalist in Europe, which gave Washington control over European opinion and reduced knowledge of and opposition to Washington's control over European heads of state. Essentially, there are no European governments independent of Washington.
Recently, Dr.Udo Ulfkotte went on public television stating that he was forced to publish the works of intelligence agents under his own name, also adding that compliance with these orders would result in him losing his job.
He had made an appearance on RT news just months ago to to share these facts below.
Remember that we had one of our 62 holistic doctors who allegedly committed suicide in his yard found dead after an appearance on RT also speaking out on controversial issues. That doctor, Mitch Gaynor, a holistic MD, colleague and friend of ours in his 50s was a very kind man putting his patients with cancer in remission where he practiced in Manhattan. He had given us copies of his book before he died. We, along with some close loved ones, have trouble believing it was suicide.
After Dr. Gaynor's death I reached out and contacted the founder of RT, Mikhail Lesin, to ask his opinion but alas, the very same day I contacted him, he too was found dead of a heart attack in his Washington DC hotel room. He, like the other 2 gentlemen on RT, was also in his 50s and and I'm told he too was healthy and another unexpected death.
But back to the Udo Ufkotte (he wrote)
Erin Elizabeth video here.I've been a journalist for about 25 years, and I was educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public.
But seeing right now within the last months how the German and American media tries to bring war to the people in Europe, to bring war to Russia — this is a point of no return and I'm going to stand up and say it is not right what I have done in the past, to manipulate people, to make propaganda against Russia, and it is not right what my colleagues do and have done in the past because they are bribed to betray the people, not only in Germany, all over Europe.
Comment: Thoughts with Udo Ufkotte's family and friends!