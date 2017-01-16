Society's Child
Death threats, blockages and destruction: Trump inauguration protesters plan for major disruption
The Daily Caller
Sat, 14 Jan 2017 23:04 UTC
The blockades are not limited to roads but will also be at every security checkpoint, the source said. The source added that the protesters blockading each checkpoint will represent a different liberal cause such as climate change or money in politics.
A group called #DisruptJ20 is the most active in the planned protests for the inauguration.
Organizers for #DisruptJ20 are planning to kick off the inauguration protests on Jan. 18 with a gay dance party outside of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's Chevy Chase, MD home.
Fox News reported Friday on audio of a protester saying #Disrupt20 plans to "crash" the pro-Trump "Deploraball" on Jan. 19, which The Daily Caller's source confirmed. The source said that several of the balls on inauguration night will be disrupted as well.
The Fox News report also described an anti-capitalist protest emanating from Logan Circle on the morning of the inauguration. The individual with intimate knowledge of the protests told The DC that property damage will likely result from the protest.
Thousands of police officers from across the nation, 5,000 National Guard troops and local police will be providing security for the inauguration.
Interim Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a recent press conference that the D.C. police were made aware of protest plans by anarchists and that they will be "able to handle it. "
Comment: We can only hope that this all turns out to be hype and cooler heads will prevail but for now, things are looking quite ugly. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli has pulled out of performing at the inauguration due to death threats.
When blind tenor Bocelli announced he would not sing at this Friday's celebration, it was widely reported it was because fans had said they would boycott his concerts and records.See also:
But a source said the 58-year-old had been determined to 'press ahead' and sing but had pulled out on the advice of his security team after receiving threats to his life.
More stellar journalism on display here when we are expected to believe the words of "The individual with intimate knowledge of the protests"
It is becoming increasingly hard to believe what is being reported these days; for instance:
Pizzagate: Pedophile pizza parlor that played host to the highest ranking officials know to the US establishment so they may dine on young children: then
Pissgate: A hideously obtuse piece of rubbish, spewed from the imagination of some irrelevant MI6 operative, who, by the way, is in hiding because of fear of Russian payback. Gee, all those years under the thumb of MI6 and this you are worried about? This is not to mention the fact he is on the payroll of the Democrats.
And now we have:
Inaugate: To include a gay dance party, ball damage (ouch), a fired head of the National Guard (on the day) and property damage. Does Obama and the powers in America understand that the whole world is hysterically laughing at them.
Lastly: Deploraball is funny.
You mentioned the firing of the head of the National Guard on that day. Sort of like standing down NORAD on Sept. 11, 2001.
Would be nice to see this scaremongering fall flat on it's ass.... This has to be just pure BULLSHIT, stirred up by (list the back room players) ......Can't be true....
As a people, You can't be that petty and spiteful can you ??? If this reporting was honourable and balanced it would have shown the counter movement protesters plans as well?? Or is this just a one sided Dummy Spit?
Surely you Americans are too proud to go along with this spiteful action?? What can it possibly achieve ??
He came, He won, She didn't.... what else can I say???
...and the circus show continues. If it's not your president dude, move to another country.