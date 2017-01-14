In an hour-long interview published on January 13, Trump also said he is not committed to a "one China" policy on Taiwan that has been in place for decades, reopening a major issue that Beijing has regarded as a nonnegotiable matter.With regards to both Russia and China, Trump suggested that he will use previous U.S. policies as leverage to gain concessions that he is seeking on trade, the battle against terrorists, and other issues from the nation's two biggest strategic rivals.On China, Trump said that until he sees progress from Beijing on correcting what he views as lopsided trade and currency policies towards the United States, "everything is under negotiation, including One China."