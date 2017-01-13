© Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Travelers inside Los Angeles International Airport's Terminal 5 for arrivals are without bathrooms and hot food, following a water main break. Airport personnel are handing out water, as people wait for portable toilets to be delivered. Concession stands have been ordered to serve only pre-packaged food.Maybe Friday the 13th wasn't the best day to be at LAX. At 10:30am Pacific time, a water main broke near the lower level of Terminal 5, which is reserved for arrivals.As of 4:10pm Pacific time,."The Los Angeles Airport Police Department confirmed that Terminal 6 has also been affected, with some inner lanes closed for water pipe repair. "Expect Delays," the department wrote in a tweet."LAX Guest Experience Members are providing way-finding assistance and helping passengers find rest rooms in other nearby locations. Airport personnel are also handing out bottled water to passengers in Terminal 5. Concessions in Terminal 5 are still open but are not serving hot food, only prepackaged food and bottled beverages," a press advisory said."Passengers are advised to arrive to LAX early to use adjacent terminal restrooms and not drink from the terminals water fountains," the press advisory continued.