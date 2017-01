© Shutterstock



If you hadn't heard of RT before 2017, you probably have by now. Since thefingering RT as one of the main tools of an "evil Kremlin conspiracy" to hack US elections,A number of outlets are on a (Quixotic) quest to prove that no one watches RT on air, no one views it online and that basically it doesn't exist. "RT is a myth." "Fake media that has no following." "Propaganda channel that lies about everything." But it seems that in their haste to accuse RT of fake news, fake numbers and whatnot,As if "fact check" is "so last century" and "fake news" is "the new black."Well, if that's the reality of modern American journalism, RT will have to step in and do the job for our colleagues. Here's the latest Washington Post "investigative" story which digs up an ancient groundless report about RT and tries to sell it as news. Below, we will examine reporter's article and help him fill in the gaps."RT is credited with... denigrat[ing] Secretary Clinton" with segments like "Clinton and ISIS Funded by the Same Money"; and casting doubt on the outcome of the US election with clips like "Trump Will Not be Permitted to Win."What is clearly missing here are the hyperlinks to the mentioned "segments" and "clips". Here is this segment and here is this clip . Now, we see that what is being presented as RT's editorial materials, are in fact extracts from Julian Assange's interview with John Pilger, which RT licensed from Dartmouth films last November. Another important note: This interview became one of the most viral news interviews of the year with the full 25-minute version almost hitting 2 million views "It's true that the station seemed to have a preference for Trump in the run-up to the 2016 campaign."In this one short line, the Washington Post somehow manages to fit as many as three hyperlinks, but only one actually refers to RT content, which is... a segment about the Assange interview with John Pilger. Either it was an editor mixing up with accurate link placing, or "it's true that it seemed" to prove nothing. But what is really true is that RT's US election coverage motto was "Voting lesser of 2 evils" and even featuring the bleeding eyes of Lincoln in a Trump promo clip.RT claims it has more than 500,000 unique viewers every day and more than 800 million views on its YouTube channel since 2005.These numbers would be correct... if the WaPo article was published in 2012. RT's actual online audience is much bigger now. And it's not RT who claims it. Here's is comScore (one of the largest measurement and analytics companies based in US) from 2016 concluding that RT's online audience has been reachingHere is Alexa (Amazon-owned company providing web traffic data) which(RT's current global rank is at 280 and has been constantly rising since April 2016). Here's SimilarWeb (a global digital market intelligence company), which gives RT a lower global rank but places it in(yes, both ratings include ALL websites in the world, the top 100 being mostly social networks, search engines and porn sites)Regarding YouTube numbers,When RT does get attention — mostly through its viral video hits online — it's not for its political coverage. RT's biggest hits aren't scoops about the American election, but rather clips of insane weather patterns or people doing crazy things.We'll just leave it here:Should we go on?And finally, regarding the Daily Beast 2015 "investigation", based onwhich the Washington Post quotes extensively in 2017 (earnestly presenting). We have already replied to that nonsense - if you're interested, you can find it under the link below:Hopefully, American media will try a bit harder next time when targeting "unpopular, non-existent Trump-loving Kremlin propaganda" and will actuallyBut to be honest, we doubt that will happen anytime soon.