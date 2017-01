As part of a subordinate operation, (

Operatsiia Tresk

), a former KGB agent known only as Opperput arranged for details of

Operatsiia Tuz

to be leaked to the American Democratic Party.

I am distressed at the shocking lack of faith shown by so many people in the exposé of Donald Trump's Russian connections recently published on BuzzFeed . Judging by the sceptics' attitudes, you'd think that the report was written by some vacuum cleaner salesman trying to earn a little bit of money to pay for his daughter's pony club membership. As if!!It is time people knew the truth. I have decided that it is necessary to reveal my own notes from underground (scribbled on a table napkin in invisible ink this morning and just now squirted with lemon juice). I cannot, of course, identify my sources, but I might suggest that you look up Richard Meinertzhagen's 'dirty paper method' (see footnote).Aspiring kleptocrats would audition for a job as Bogatyi's assistant and the losers would be eliminated one by one with his famous catchphrase 'You're shot!' Hearing this, a senior GRU agent, Max Otto von Stierlitz, after a pause of seventeen moments, suggested an alternative. Why not, said Stierlitz, pass the idea for the TV show on to Donald Trump to use as a vehicle for making himself popular among the American people?The rest, as they say, is history.To this end, the FSB tried to lure him into a liaison with a woman from Leningrad, alluringly dressed up in Louboutin shoes and truly awesome jeans.preferring instead the company of a respectable lady with a lapdog.and Trump got distracted by a large black cat.Due to the highly sensitive nature of the contents above, readers are advised to shred themselves immediately upon finishing this report.Footnote: See Richard Occleshaw, Armour against Fate: British Military Intelligence in the First World War. Meinertzhagen recorded in his diary how he rescued Grand Duchess Tatiana Nikolaevna from Ekaterinburg in a small plane in 1918. His famous honesty, which extended also to his extensive (and not at all fraudulently assembled) bird collection, is testimony to the immense trustworthiness of former British intelligence officers. I assure readers that everything in this report is equally reliable.