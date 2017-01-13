© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar

As many as 27 groups of the armed Syrian opposition and the so-called interim government of Syria signed a final document at the opposition meeting in Ankara, according to the document seen by Sputnik.A total of 31 groups, the interim government and a group of independent opposition figures took part in the event.The document was in particular signed by Ajnad al-Sham, Free Idlib Army, Northern Division, as well as by Jaysh al-Islam and Fastaqim, cooperating with al-Nusra Front terrorist group, outlawed in Russia.A major conference of opposition and government delegations is scheduled for January 23 in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. The talks are expected to be followed by a new round of negotiations on Syrian peace in Geneva on February 8.Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.