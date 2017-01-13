© Guido Mieth / gettyimages

The Russian lower house has given the first nod to a bill that limits foreign stakes in online video services to 20 percent and bans them from running political ads. The bill, however, only applies to video-on-demand sites and not to sharing services such as YouTube.The proposed legislation was prepared and drafted jointly by the conservative parliamentary majority party United Russia and populist nationalists LDPR. Its sponsors propose that the new rules for online video-on-demand sites come into force starting March 1 this year.The draft concerns services that run only "professionally made content," meaning websites like YouTube that host primarily user-generated content are not required to follow its regulations.At the very beginning of 2016, Russia introduced a law that sets the maximum foreign stake in Russian mass media companies at 20 percent. The same law also banned foreigners (including residents without citizenship and Russians who have citizenship of other nations) from being founders of Russian mass media companies. Exceptions are allowed for media derived from state-level international treaties, like Mir television, which was founded jointly by several CIS nations.