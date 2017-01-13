In an interview with FOX's Tucker Carlson, Prof. Stephen Cohen, a renowned expert on Russia and advocate of detente, blasted reports by Buzzfeed and CNN of a so-called intel report filled with scurrilous accusations against US President-elect Donald Trump and Russia.

The scandalous and totally unverified report, which contained among other things, claims about Trump's sexual activities in Moscow, was provided to the FBI by Sen. John McCain. Cohen told Carlson that this is the latest move in an effort to ruin Trump's national security credentials before he is even sworn in as president.