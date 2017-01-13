© Bizim Kocaeli



"Dear friends, it is not appropriate to physically assault a woman. I condemn you, Mr. Elitas," she said after order was restored. "And you, Governor Ahmet Gündogdu [another AKP MP]. You physically assaulted me and snatched my phone. Look at the condition of my neck. Your place is your palace, your place is your constitution, your place is dictatorship!" she added.

Lawmakers convened in Ankara on Wednesday to debate anthat will be put to a referendum later this year. Thewhen members of the Republican People's Party (CHP) complained about MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)in what wason the third article of the new constitution. Opposition lawmakers were concerned that the open vote was an attempt to put pressure on MPs who might be considering casting their ballots against the reforms, according to the Turkish daily Hurriyet.AKP members thenbeing used by CHP MPto record the vote, whichThe podium was then occupied by CHP and Kurdish MPs, whowith AKP members.Despite the scuffle,in the parliamentary session, with 343 of the assembly's 550 lawmakers voting to approve. After the constitutional reforms go through parliament they will beThis would eliminate the position of prime minister, which is currently held by Binali Yıldırım, andOpposition parties, including the secularist CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, say this constitutional change would give incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan too much power. Selin Sayek Boke, a spokeswoman for the CHP party, has called the proposed changes