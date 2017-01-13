© One America News

Just after Donald Trump's secretary of state pick, Rex Tillerson, slammed Chinese naval activity, thethat reveals its maritime scouting capabilities for the first time, state media reported.The People's Liberation Army deployed the new vessel, thethe English-language China Daily newspaper said on Wednesday. According to the report, the Kaiyangxing isWith a top speed of 20 knots (37 kilometers per hour) and a displacement of 6,000 metric tons, the Kaiyangxing is aAccording to an anonymous insider from the Chinese shipbuilding industry, more vessels such as the Kaiyangxing are needed because of the rising geopolitical tensions over the South China Sea.The PLA also revealed that it nowthe Beijixing (Polaris), Tianwangxing (Uranus), Tianlangxing (Sirius), Haiwangxing (Neptune), Kaiyangxing (Mizar), and another unnamed ship known only by its hull code, 855. These shipsin the South and East China Seas.China is involved in a- Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, and the Philippines - over the South China Sea, claiming most of the key strategic waterway. To cement its presence in the area, Beijing has beenwhere satellite images appear to show it has installed. These artificial islands have been condemned by US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state,he said at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. "They're taking territory or control, or declaring control of territories that are not rightfully China's."Experts have warned that, despite all of the US' military might and the support of allies in the region,The Taiwanese government was recently alarmed when China's only commissioned aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, passed Taiwan's air identification zone near its territorial waters after carrying out training exercises in the South China Sea, leading the Defense Ministry to scramble fighter jets. China is now building a second aircraft carrier that will carry domestically produced J-15 fighter jets and have a displacement of 50,000 tons.