Of the six million identified, said Philippine economic planning secretary Ernesto Pernia, two million are beneath the poverty line. Those two million will be the first to receive free coverage by 2018, with the others to soon follow.The act also directs government agencies to identify women and couples with "unmet family planning needs."The UN Population Fund released a study in 2016 noting that high teen-pregnancy rates and elevated levels of youth unemployment combined with an overall drop in birth rates were responsible for slower-than-expected economic growth and widespread poverty in the Philippines.The Philippines is a secular state, but over 80 percent of the population is Roman Catholic and the church has a great deal of sway in Filipino politics. Catholic leaders were instrumental in the non-violent removal of martial dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.More recently, the Philippine's Reproductive Health Law of 2012 (RH Law), which included guaranteed universal access to contraception and sex education, was strongly opposed by the Archbishop of the Philippines, although other factions within the church supported the bill.Duterte's executive order was done to circumvent both the church and the Supreme Court. "The government cannot continue to tolerate this delay in judgment because time is of the essence as far as the implementation of the [RH Law] is concerned," said Pernia.