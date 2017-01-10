© unknown



Hey, even a broken clock like CNN can be right twice a day.Grabien reports:On Monday's broadcast of CNN's The Lead, anchor Jake Tapper askedvarious Democratic officials in an attempt to influence the 2016 election,Under his watch, all this happened, to his party andDuring an, Tapper said, "Now, obviously,, this is Russia's doing. But on another level, to be perfectly candid, isn't this all a huge failure of the Obama administration in terms of the cyber security and foreign relations? Under his watch, all this happened, to his party and to the detriment of his would-be successor, Hillary Clinton."Nailed it.