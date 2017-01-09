© Joe and Diane Sergi

Two vehicles were swallowed up by a giant sinkhole caused by a water main break in Fishtown.Officials say the 6-inch main broke around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Boston Street. Neighbors say they woke up to water rushing into their basements, low presser and some spilling out of pipe covers on the sidewalks.The break caused a large section of street to collapse, and two SUVs that were parked along the road went into the hole. "I just heard a really like a really loud bang. It startled me, woke me up from my sleep." "It sounded like a bunch of snow falling off a roof almost."But neighbors say this isn't a shock. "About two months ago or so, there was a water main break, with all the mud like it is now. I had a feeling it might happen again this winter."At least 15 customers were without water as crews from the Philadelphia Water Department worked to repair the main. PGW shut off gas to the entire block, which was closed off to traffic.Officials said a large portion of the street was structurally undermined by the break, and were concerned about the potential for a much bigger collapse.There was no report of any injuries.