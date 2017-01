With 1.2 million tribesmen and women in his Der Ezzor base, he left them behind and joined the ranks of makeshift opposition individuals convinced by Qatari officials that the days of the 'regime' are numbered and if they defect now they'll reserve a place for them in the future Syria. Some were bribed with tens of millions of dollars, others were seduced with leading post-Assad posts, and the vast majority who couldn't be bought or deceived were intimidated, only few fell for any of those.A parliament member 1990 - 1994, the 63 years old who heads his large tribe since he was 28 after his late father, had a very controversial political career, served as an ambassador to Iraq and yet was a member of the first ' Arab Springing ' of the Syrians the so-called 'Damascus Declaration'.Sheikh al-Bashir in a statement he personally read before a group of people who went to greet him at his home said: "I return to Syria and I publicly declare that we stand with our people, and with our homeland, and with its leadership against the obscurantist terrorism, which is represented by ISIS, Nusra and the Muslim Brotherhood and their supporters, and to restore the security of the country, its safety and its territorial integrity."He was an essential figure in the 'regime' he denounced and now returned to. Most of the leaders of the opposition who fled abroad were essential figures of the 'regime' but the ones who were mostly corrupt: Abdul Halim Khaddam, the long-serving vice president of Syria and the one with the worst record of corruption in the country when he was relieved from his office he became an opposition figure and sought refuge in France, like Rifaat Assad (president Bashar's uncle and his father's deputy and foe!!), Tlass and his sons Firas and Manaf, and so on.When he joined the opposition in Turkey, they celebrated him being the most prominent person in the country to join and who leads a huge tribe, when he returned now and almost instantly he became in their eyes: 'opportunist', 'dumb', 'thug', 'traitor'.. and all similar descriptions.A U-turn in politics is not unusual when a power shift occurs and the traitor does not wish to remain a loser in exile. When this one realized he would not return to Syria on a parade float, he chose to offer an apology, hoping to get back some of what he forfeited.