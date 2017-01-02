After the couple's son Antoine Harris, 22, stabbed the dog in the neck and head, all three were able to escape back into the house.Tampa police and Hillsborough County Animal Control were called to the scene.Police shot the pit bull with a tranquilizer dart - at which point it managed to get into the house where there were two young children.Police then used a bean bag gun and Taser to subdue the dog.'Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive,' Eddy Durkin with Tampa Police said to WFTS.'When they Tasered the dog, it was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the Taser.'Both Guerreros were taken to hospital for their injuries and Brenda Guerrero's injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.The dog is currently in the custody of animal control.