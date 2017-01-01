© Markus Schreiber / Reuters



German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted there is "no doubt" the recent spate of terrorist attacks that hit the country was the most challenging test it had to undergo this year. Refugee attackers "mocked" the readiness to help those in need, she added in her New Year's address.The attack on a wine bar in the Bavarian city of Ansbach, which left 15 people wounded, was perpetrated by a Syrian refugee, who, like Amri, pledged allegiance to ISIS. In Wurzburg, a knife-wielding asylum seeker from Pakistan went on a rampage on a train, wounding five on July 18, in an attack also claimed by Islamic State.The fact that these atrocities were committed by the people who were supposed to be seeking Germany's protection is a huge blow not only to the nation's ideals but also for asylum seekers and refugees who genuinely want to live in peace, Merkel said.She noted that by biting the hand that feeds them they "mock also those who really need and deserve our protection."The chancellor went on to stress that the best response for the German people is not to cave in to terror and allow themselves to be intimidated, instead suggesting they stand firmly by democratic values.Merkel hinted that she is not going to discard her heavily criticized open-door policy toward refugees from war-torn regions, Syria, in particular, saying that "we should say one more time, how important and right it was that in the past year our country helped those, who actually needed our protection, to come here and to integrate."As Germany is still reeling from a recent attack on a Christmas market, when 24-year-old Amri plowed into crowds, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more, Merkel pledged to step up security with a set of new measures, promising that "security services will be given a lot of new support" next year.Last week, the German government passed a draft bill that would allow to "facilitate video surveillance in public places and, thus, make an important contribution to combating crime," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.Touching on the effects of Brexit, Merkel argued that despite all the drawbacks of the EU, the UK's eventual departure from the block, which left a "deep incision," the return to a system of independent national states would be to Europe's disadvantage.Seemingly responding to criticism leveled by Eurosceptic parties such as AfD (Alternative for Germany), that have gained ground on mainstream politicians due to their persistent anti-refugee and anti-EU rhetoric, Merkel disagreed that the EU "serves only interests of a few," dismissing this as a "distortion."A recent opinion poll conducted by Berlin-based pollster Forsa published on Wednesday put support for Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Party (CDU) and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), at 38 percent, a two percent increase from last week and their highest approval rating this year. The coalition's main rival in the forthcoming 2017 parliamentary elections, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), is backed by only 20 percent of German voters, two percentage points fewer than last week. Merkel's personal appeal rating is also on the rise. Fifty-two percent of German citizens said they would vote for the Chancellor in direct elections, which is two percentage points more than last week.Anti-immigrant AfD commands the support of 12 percent of voters, making it the third most popular party in Germany, ahead of the Greens with ten percent, and the Left with nine percent.