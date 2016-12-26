© Getty



A person has died after being attacked by two wild elephants in Saptari district on Saturday night.The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Khanga, 60, of Bhardaha-9 of the district, according to Area Police Office (APO) of Bhardaha.informed the APO. According to locals, the elephants also destroyed sheds, and crops and vegetables cultivated in the farms of some locals.