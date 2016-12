The Russian Visa Center, a contractor which helps Americans obtain Russian visas, was allegedly hacked, and the information of around 3000 individuals has been leaked to The Daily Caller by the hacker Kapustkiy.The Russian Visa Center is part of Invisa Logistic Services and has five locations in the U.S. designed to assist people in getting a Russian visa. The list Kapustkiy leaked to TheDC Saturday contains names, phone numbers, emails, and dates of birth.TheDC contacted someone on the list who confirmed that they recently obtained a Russian visa. The Russian Visa Center has not responded to a request for commentKapustkiy told TheDC he breached the service Friday and said, "I used an simple SQL Injection to get access to there site.He said he has no plans to leak the information to the broader public.Kapustkiy added. The hacker says he is part of a hacking group called New World Hackers.Kapustkiy previously leaked information from the Russian consulate in the Netherlands to The Daily Caller.