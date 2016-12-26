The Russian Visa Center, a contractor which helps Americans obtain Russian visas, was allegedly hacked, and the information of around 3000 individuals has been leaked to The Daily Caller by the hacker Kapustkiy.

The Russian Visa Center is part of Invisa Logistic Services and has five locations in the U.S. designed to assist people in getting a Russian visa. The list Kapustkiy leaked to TheDC Saturday contains names, phone numbers, emails, and dates of birth.

TheDC contacted someone on the list who confirmed that they recently obtained a Russian visa. The Russian Visa Center has not responded to a request for comment

Kapustkiy told TheDC he breached the service Friday and said, "I used an simple SQL Injection to get access to there site. I have reported the vulnerable already by the administrator and CERT."

He said he has no plans to leak the information to the broader public. "I did it to let them understand the consequence of a data breach, I have contacted them about this, to let them know what could happen when a Black Hat Hacker would hack them," Kapustkiy added. The hacker says he is part of a hacking group called New World Hackers.

Kapustkiy previously leaked information from the Russian consulate in the Netherlands to The Daily Caller.