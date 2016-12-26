© johnzangas

Back in, the US opened the door toBrazilian journalist Pedro Paulo Rezende told Sputnik. The journalist highlighted thatand added that Russia's rockets are "undoubtedly the best in the world."Brazilian journalist and expert in international affairs Pedro Paulo Rezende echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin stressing that the US opened the door to a new arms race by withdrawing unilaterally from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in June, 2002. In the course of his annual year-end conference Putin underscored that by abandoning the treaty the"The basis for the new arms race was created after the United States left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. This is obvious," Putin highlighted Friday."When one side unilaterally left the treaty and said it would bethen the other sidewhich we are not certain that it is advantageous, considering the doubtful efficiency of this program,of surpassing this missile defense system and perfecting the missile strike system," Putin said.Commenting on the issue Rezende told Sputnik Spanish thathad sought to break the dealHe bemoaned the fact that Washington succumbed to pressure from then US President George W. Bush. "Today I am giving formal notice to Russia that the United States of America is withdrawing from this almost 30-year-old treaty," Bush said on December 13, 2001 as quoted by CNN. The media outlet reported that in response Russian President Putin called upon Washington toand called Bush's decision to abandon the treaty a "mistake."The ABM Treaty was ratified between the US and the USSR in 1972 to limit deployment of missile systems used in defending areas against ballistic missile-delivered nuclear weapons. The treaty was first proposed by US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara who argued thatRemarkably, on April 30, 2001 the influentialagainst the move dubbing potential unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty "a bad idea." "Coming on the heels of thethe administration'sthe treaty on thefor Senate consent and Mr. Bush'sunilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty would be widely seen as definitive proof that theBrookings Institution's experts Ivo Daalder and James M. Lindsay stressed. Brazilian journalist emphasized that Russia has always pursued a non-provocative defensive strategy in the first place. "We must admit that Russia's strategy is aimed at boosting its defense," he underscored."It is nearly impossible to compare the two countries' [defense] systems. For example, Russia has always preferred the ground-based systems, in contrast to the United States," Rezende pointed out.For its part, the US has focused on developing thewith its elements deployed in North America, Europe and Asia. "The US priority was to develop a missile defense system that wouldRezende said, "The problem is that this system isand that it has turned out to be much more expensive than it was initially planned." Furthermore, he noted, the US is still exploitingwhich were built in the 1960s. "Today dayto launch nuclear weapons. Russian rockets are undoubtedly the best in the world," Rezende highlighted.On Thursday, at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting the Russian President emphasized that"We can say with confidence that we are now stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin said.Putin's remark prompted an"I don't think in all of human history there has ever been a military as capable and as intelligent, as strong, as well-led, as well-resourced, as the United States military is today," State Department spokesman John Kirby claimed. Still, there is more to this issue than meets the eye. "If I understood correctly,Vietnamese political analyst Nguyen Dat Phat told Sputnik. "Any aggressive adversary will inevitably feel this power."