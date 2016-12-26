Society's Child
Thu, 22 Dec 2016
"...the State is a soulless machine, it can never be weaned from violence to which it owes its very existence." — Mahatma Gandhi
A hard to watch video of police tasering a 91-year-old man has just been released showing the nature of Gandhi's quote above. For refusing to go to a doctor visit, an elderly Alzheimer's patient was tasered and handcuffed — because police were worried about his well-being.
The incident happened in March, however, the body camera footage was not released until Thursday. In the video, we see an undersheriff with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deploy his taser on a 91-year-old man with Alzheimer's at a Minneapolis nursing home because the man wouldn't get in a car to go to the doctor.
To get this man to a doctor for his health, police assaulted him, placed him in handcuffs, and he had to be carried out on a stretcher. This is why cops are not doctors.
When the incident happened in March, police attempted to mislead the public claiming that the 91-year-old Alzheimer's patient became violent with officers — so the taser was necessary. However, in the video below, we can clearly see that this is not the case.
What the video does show is a stubborn elderly man who simply does not want to go the doctor. Instead of simply waiting him out, or letting him go to sleep, or employing any of the endless possibilities of non-violent solutions, cops waited only minutes before resulting to violence.
In the video, the man's only 'violence' was when he swatted at the officer hands as they attempt to grab him. When he gets up and tries to walk away, the hero cop deployed a taser to his back, immediately rendering him incapacitated.
"It's easy for us as citizens to sit back and watch that and be taken aback by that. It's difficult to watch," Joe Schillaci, a former law enforcement officer explained to KWCH before making an appalling attempt to justify such despicable actions against a 91-year-old man.
When trying to justify the use of a taser, Schillaci noted that if the cops would have been more physical in their confrontation, the elderly man could have caused a more serious injury.
"...It most definitely with his age, would have caused some pretty good injury," Schillaci says. "They deploy a taser and incapacitate him immediately."
However, according to the man's family, the use of a taser led to their beloved grandfather's death just a short time later.
According to KWCH, the 91-year-old man's family say the handcuffs broke his wrist and they believe this incident weakened his heart and led to his death two months later.
The Ottawa County Sheriff, according to KWCH, is out of the office this week and told us he was unavailable to speak on camera. He said he thinks the investigation is complete, but needs to check his reports.
What this case illustrates is the misguided training police are receiving in modern day America. When your only tool is a hammer, everything, including 91-year-old Alzheimer's patients, start to look like nails.
