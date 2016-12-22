© Ezra Acayan / Reuters

Populist Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Thursday he will put an end to the country's booming online gaming industry.He said it while presenting a budget for 2017 without giving the scope or timing of the ban.In August, Duterte fired a warning shot by scrapping one firm's 13-year monopoly on gambling in licensed online cafes."I was mad because even the youth are gambling and there was no way of collecting the proper taxes," Duterte said at the time.The gaming industry in the Philippines has been one of the most attractive in Asia up to date, attracting billions of dollars in investment.Philippine casino mogul Enrique Razon told Bloomberg in September thatHe is going to invest about $420 million in a casino resort in the capital Manila.The Philippines saw 14 percent more arrivals in the first half of the year, mostly from South Korea, the United States, and China.Manila intends to become an Asian casino hub by luring high-rolling Chinese gamblers, who are departing Macau because of the government's crackdown on corruption.