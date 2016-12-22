© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters



A truck has ploughed into a Christmas market in western Berlin killing nine and injuring several people, according to police.The incident happened on one of Berlin's largest Christmas markets, located in the western Charlottenburg district. It is also close Berlin's key shopping mile Kurfuerstendamm and a famous Gedaechtniskirche (Memorial church) tourist site."We can confirm nine fatalities & many injured. A lot of our colleagues are at #Breitscheidplatz to investigate the background," a message on the official police Twitter account said.A police spokesperson told German media that they are treating the truck incident in Berlin as a terrorist attack."It looked like [it was done] on purpose," a police officer who witnessed the incident told Berliner Zeitung.According to a spokesperson from Berlin Fire Department, "around 50" were injured.Police evacuated the Christmas market and sealed it off. Law enforcement also set up a special area for the relatives of those injured, local media reported.