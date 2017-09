1. Kurds are not a majority in the Area PYD/YPG are attempting to annex

in 2011 the Syrian President

granted

Syrian citizenship to 150,000 Kurds

2. It is Undemocratic to Impose Federalism on the Majority of Syrians

3. Federalism May Risk Ethnic cleansing of Assyrian Christian and other minorities

4. The Resources in Al Hasake are shared between all Syrians

5. A Kurdish Region in Syria will be a Threat to Global Security

A US state strictly designated for Hispanic, White or Black ethnicity would be outrageous to suggest and would be considered racist.

All sections of Syrian society should be treated equally under the Syrian flag.

A few simple reasons why PYD/YPG claims to federal autonomy and attempts to annex Syrian land are illegitimate, undemocratic, and could lead to genocide., which the Kurdish Nationalist Party (PYD) and its military wing YPG have declared a Kurdish federal state,. Al Hasakah Governorate is a mosaic of Assyrian Christians, Armenians, Turkmen, Kurds and Bedouin Arabs. Of the 1.5 million population of Al Hasakah,. Moreover, parts of Al Hasakah Governorate, such as Al Hasakah district, is(!). Among the other large minorities in the area the Arabs and Assyrian Christians form a majority. Declaring a small area with a wide array of ethnic groups as belonging to a specific ethnic minority isThe Kurdish population of Al Hasakah has also been. Kurdish immigration to Syria began in the 1920's and occurred in several waves after multiple failed Kurdish uprisings against Turkey. It continued throughout the century. In 2011 the Kurdish population in Syria reached between 1.6 to 2.3 million , but 420,000 of these left Syria for Iraq and Turkey as a result of the current conflict. Some Syrian Kurds have lived in Homs and Damascus for hundreds of years and are. However, Kurdish illegal immigrants who mostly reside in north Syria, and who could not prove their residence in Syria before 1945 , complain of oppression when they were not granted the rights of Syrian citizens.. No refugee whether Somali, Iraqi or Palestinian has been granted Syrian citizenship no matter how long their stay. In spite of this,. This has not stopped the YPG from using illegal Kurdish immigrants who were not granted citizenship as a rationale for annexing Syrian land. Those who promote Federalism are imposing the will of a small minority - that is not of Syrian origin - on the whole of Al Hasakah's population and the whole of Syria.PYD did not bother to consult with other factions of Syrian society before its unilateral declaration of Federalism., which PYD claims is now an autonomous Kurdish state, halism. An assembly of Syrian clans and Arab tribes in Al Hasaka and the Assyrian Democratic Organization (ADO) rejected PYD's federalism declaration. In Geneva, both the Syrian government and the opposition rejected PYD's federalism declaration. Furthermore, PYD does not represent all of Syria's Kurdish population.. Most of Syria's Kurds do not live in Al Hasakah and many that do work outside it. Thousands of Kurds have joined ISIS and are fighting for an Islamic State not a Kurdish one.A unilateral declaration of federalism carries no legitimacy since federalism can only exist with a constitutional change and a Referendum. 90-93 % of whom is not Kurdish. Knowing this, PYD has banned residents of Al Hasakah from voting in the upcoming Parliamentary elections to be held across the nation.It is undemocratic to continue to discuss federalism as a possibility when it has been rejected by so many segments of Syrian society. Ironically we are told the purpose of the US' Regime change adventure in Syria is to bring democracy to the middle east.Since the Kurdish population is not a majority in the areas PYD are trying to annex, the past few years have revealed thatin an attempt to achieve a demographic shift. The main threat to Kurdish ethnocentric territorial claims over the area are the other large minorities, the Arabs and the Assyrian Christians.Salih Muslim, the leader of PYD, openly declared his intention to conduct an ethnic cleansing campaign against Syrian Arabs who live in what he now calls Rojava. "," said Muslim in an interview with Serek TV . Over two years since that interview he has fulfilled his word, as. It is estimated that ten thousand Arabs have been ethnically cleansed from Al Hasake province so far. The villages around Tal Abayad have suffered the most as Kurdish expansionists seek to connect the discontiguous population centres of Al Hasakah and Al Raqqa. "The YPG burnt our village and looted our houses," said Mohammed Salih al-Katee, who left Tel Thiab Sharki, near the city of Ras al-Ayn, in December.. The YPG and PYD made it a formal policy to loot and confiscate the property of those who had escaped their villages after an ISIS attack,. The Assyrians residents of the Khabur area in Al Hasaka province formed a militia called the Khabour Guard in the hope of defending their villages against ISIS attacks. The Khabur Guard council leaders protested the practice of looting by Kurdish YPG militia members who looted Assyrian villages that were evacuated after ISIS attacked them.. At first, the YPG blamed the assassination on ISIS but Elyas Nasser, who survived, was able to expose the YPG's involvement from his hospital bed. Since the assassination YPG has forced the Khabour Guard to disarm and to accept YPG 'protection.' Subsequently, most Assyrian residents of the Khabour who had fled to Syrian Army controlled areas of Qamishli City could not return to their villages.. YPG attacked an Assyrian checkpoint killing one fighter of the Assyrian militia Sootoro and wounding three others. The checkpoint was set up after three Assyrian restaurants were bombed on December 20, 2016 in an attack that killed 14 Assyrian civilians. Assyrians suspected that YPG was behind these bombings in an attempt to assassinate Assyrian leaders and prevent any future claims of control over Qamishli.It would be foolish to ignore the signs that more widely spread ethnic cleansing campaigns may occur if Kurdish expansionists are supported, especially since other ethnic groups are not on board with their federalism plans. It has only been 90 years since the Assyrian genocide which was conducted by Turks and Kurds. This history should not be allowed to be repeated.. Establishment of a Kurdish federal state in Iraq has not protected Assyrian villages from attacks by Kurdish armed groups either. The campaign of ethnic cleansing against both Assyrians and Arabs in Al Hasakah has already begun and may now only escalate.. What's more, the region of Al Hasakah, which YPG wants to annex has a population of only 1.5 million people.and is shared by Syria's 23 million people.The oil pumping stations are now being used by ISIS and YPG's Kurds to fund their war efforts while depriving the Syrian people.While headlines abound about Syria's starving population, there is little talk of how federalising Syria could entrench this starvation into law for generations to come. Instead, promoters of Federalism talk about how giving the resources shared by 23 million people to 1.5 million people will lead to peace.Since the majority of Syria's population and Syria's government oppose Kurdish annexation claims, PYD will not be able to achieve federalism through legal means.This brute force may be backed by the US air force and an invasion by special forces which contradicts international law.. A Kurdish state in Syria as the Iraqi Kurdistan. Like the KRG [The Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq] the YPG are already attempting to build a US base on Syrian soil. Russia, which has been an ally of Syria for a long time, will be further isolated as a result. This will once again tip the balance of power in the world.. The YPG is linked to the PKK, which is active in Turkey and which the United Nations has designated a terrorist organisation. Turkey will see YPG's federalism claims as strengthening the PKK. Turkey may invade Syria as a result, guaranteeing at least a regional war.They hope. This was all outlined in Israel's Yinon Plan published in 1982. Israel is an extension of US influence and hegemony in the region, the Israeli lobby holds much sway over US politics., once again shrinking Russian influence and pushing the nuclear power into a corner. Journalists who show a sense of confusion about the reason the West is supportive of Kurdish expansionism should consider this point.Finally,But the use of ethnicity as a means to divide and conquer is the oldest and most cynical form of imperialism. Syria must remain for all Syrians, not just for one minority. Voices who oppose this should be discouraged. The Syrian Constitution should continue to resist all ethnocentric religious-based parties. If there is a change to the Syrian constitution, it should be the removal of the word Arab from Syrian Arab Republic. In spite of the fact that the vast majority Syrians speak the Arabic language, the majority of Syrian are historically not ethnically Arab