1. Kurds are not a majority in the Area PYD/YPG are attempting to annex

in 2011 the Syrian President

granted

Syrian citizenship to 150,000 Kurds

2. It is Undemocratic to Impose Federalism on the Majority of Syrians

3. Federalism May Risk Ethnic cleansing of Assyrian Christian and other minorities

4. The Resources in Al Hasake are shared between all Syrians

5. A Kurdish Region in Syria will be a Threat to Global Security

A US state strictly designated for Hispanic, White or Black ethnicity would be outrageous to suggest and would be considered racist.

All sections of Syrian society should be treated equally under the Syrian flag.