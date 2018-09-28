james steele

James Steele, CIA butcher of Latin America and Iraq
The following 50 minute documentary provides clear evidence that, in the aftermath of the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003, the US government, military and CIA organised death squads of up to 10,000 men for the purpose of sowing terror among the Iraqi population, in an effort to defeat the Iraqi resistance. Did they leave when most US troops left in 2011? Not likely...