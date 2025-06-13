The operation delivered a severe blow to the Zionist regime and further eroded its image of invincibility, the ministry stated.
In a statement outlining details of the operation on Tuesday, the ministry called the achievement a "watershed moment" in the Zionist regime's "shameful" history of intelligence and security failures, and a "historic, unique" victory for the Resistance Axis.
"What we now hold comes at a time when the Zionist regime strives to portray itself as impervious to infiltration.The ministry said that the operation was recently completed successfully under the Israeli regime's strictest security protocols.
"While they were reviewing lessons from previous intelligence defeats and believed they had sealed off every avenue of infiltration, they faced the epic 'Al-Aqsa Storm' operation by the heroic Palestinian mujahideen, which laid bare an unparalleled intelligence-security fiasco."
The statement added that the methods used to access and exfiltrate the documents from the occupied Palestinian territories were so ingeniously designed and executed that they completely neutralized the regime's multiple security layers.
The statement stressed:
"The Zionist regime, highly focused on safeguarding these strategic files, had imposed its strictest security protocols. Accordingly, our operatives had to implement a multi-layered, highly sophisticated plan whose complexity remains beyond the regime's comprehension or the reach of any of its showy measures."
This referred to the arrest of several settlers in recent months by the regime's security forces on claims they were working for Iranian intelligence.
'Israeli docs already in use'
The ministry stated that a significant volume of these materials is already being used by Iran's armed forces, and that portions can be exchanged with friendly states or provided to anti-Zionist organizations.
The statement read:
"In terms of content, these documents, while diverse in subject, are of strategic, practical, research, and scientific value.It added that other portions include files on military and missile programs, technical dossiers on dual-use science and technology projects, and the names, profiles, photographs, and addresses of the managers, officials, and scientists involved.
"Some of this information pertains to the regime's illegal and covert nuclear weapons programs, including its facilities, research, and communications with American and European institutions, as well as its current and future nuclear plans."
"Notably, the documents reveal that the Zionist regime employs not only its own citizens but also foreign-national researchers, whose identities are now known."The ministry said that select portions of the trove will be published for public information, while scientific and research findings suitable for domestic use will be shared with relevant institutions.
'Role of Western backers revealed'
The statement also said the documents reveal the depth of Western support for Israel's arms programs and its nuclear development.
The ministry lamented that the same countries have for decades "hypocritically" accused Iran of pursuing non-peaceful goals and imposed the harshest pressures on the country under such pretexts.
The statement said:
"The papers clearly show how the United States and certain European countries have acted as backers, collaborators, and contractors in advancing the criminal Zionist regime's arms programs. Yet, through double standards and falsehoods, they accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of pursuing non-peaceful ends."
The ministry was referring to a probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of what it calls uranium traces in several undeclared nuclear sites in Iran.
Iran has called the entire case an Israeli fabrication and urged the agency to distance itself from the regime and protect its professional independence.
The West has long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, without providing any evidence.
Tehran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and part of the country's scientific progress.
