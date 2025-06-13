© Ajit Solanki
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed on takeoff at Ahmedabad airport in India. 232 passengers and 12 crew members were on board, officials say.
An Air India plane bound for London's Gatwick airport with 232 passengers and 12 crew members on board has crashed on takeoff at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals on board, according to the airline.
The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. A dedicated passenger hotline has been set up for those affected.
India's Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said he was "shocked and devastated" by the news of the crash in the Indian state of Gujarat.
"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," Ram Mohan Naidu said.
"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."
The Chief Minister of Gujarat wrote on X that officials have been instructed to carry out "immediate rescue and relief operations" and to make arrangements on a "war footing".Flight tracking websites show the aircraft is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner."We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after takeoff," Flight Radar wrote in a post on X.
The aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 6:25 pm local time (7:25 pm CEST).Unverified videos on social media show a low-flying aircraft trailing flames and descending toward a residential neighbourhood before bursting into orange and black smoke.Another image appears to show the plane's tail lodged in the roof of a residential building following the crash.
Meghaninagar is a residential suburb in the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad in India's west.
