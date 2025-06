© Charlie Neibergall/AP

The US president said he "didn't like" Kiev's escalatory attacks on Russia's nuclear triad.US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.In addition to launching a coordinated drone strike on multiple airbases, Ukraine also blew up railway bridges in Russia last week, derailing both civilian and freight trains, killing at least seven people, and injuring over 120 others, including children.warning that Moscow's inevitable response is justified.Trump told journalists on Friday that he "didn't like" the escalation when asked whether Kiev's attack on a key component of Russia's nuclear triad changed his view of "what's at stake" and what "cards" Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky holds.Trump stated.In response to the recent "terrorist acts" by Kiev, the Russian military carried out large-scale strikes against Ukrainian defense industry sites early Friday morning, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to the Defense Ministry.The targets of the overnight strikes includedthe statement said.Putin described the deadly railway sabotage incidents as "undoubtedly a terrorist act" committed by the "illegitimate regime in Kiev," which, he said, is "gradually turning into a terrorist organization ."Moscow has accused Kiev of escalating its attacks in an effort to undermine US-backed peace talks. Russia has also claimed that Trump is receiving "filtered" information about the conflict from individuals pushing Washington to support Ukraine.