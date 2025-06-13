RT
Fri, 06 Jun 2025 23:13 UTC
© Charlie Neibergall/APUS President Donald Trump
The US president said he "didn't like" Kiev's escalatory attacks on Russia's nuclear triad.The recent Ukrainian drone attacks on long-range nuclear-capable Russian bombers have sharply increased the risk of escalation and given Moscow a valid reason to retaliate with force,
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.
In addition to launching a coordinated drone strike on multiple airbases, Ukraine also blew up railway bridges in Russia last week, derailing both civilian and freight trains, killing at least seven people, and injuring over 120 others, including children. President Vladimir Putin discussed the attacks in a phone call with his US counterpart on Wednesday,
warning that Moscow's inevitable
response is justified.
Trump told journalists on Friday that he "didn't like" the escalation when asked whether Kiev's attack on a key component of Russia's nuclear triad changed his view of "what's at stake" and what "cards" Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky holds."Well, they gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night,"
Trump stated. "That's something I didn't like about it. When I saw it, I said: 'Here we go... now it's going to be a strike.'"
In response to the recent "terrorist acts" by Kiev, the Russian military carried out large-scale strikes
against Ukrainian defense industry sites early Friday morning, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to the Defense Ministry.
The targets of the overnight strikes included "design bureaus, enterprises involved in the production and repair of Ukraine's weapons and military equipment, workshops for the assembly of attack drones, flight training centers, as well as warehouses of weapons and military equipment,"
the statement said.
Putin described the deadly railway sabotage incidents as "undoubtedly a terrorist act" committed by the "illegitimate regime in Kiev," which, he said, is "gradually turning into a terrorist organization
."
Moscow has accused Kiev of escalating its attacks in an effort to undermine US-backed peace talks. Russia has also claimed that Trump is receiving "filtered" information about the conflict from individuals pushing Washington to support Ukraine.
Comment:
Russian payback? Moscow confirms strikes
on defense industry in Kiev:
The Russian military has carried out several long-range strikes on military-industrial targets in Ukraine's capital, Kiev, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.
In a statement on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 the ministry said its forces launched a group attack using high-precision missiles and assault drones against several defense-related targets, including "aircraft, missile, armor and shipbuilding industrial facilities in Kiev."
Russia also attacked command centers, troop deployment sites, weapon and equipment storage hubs, military airfield infrastructure, ammunition warehouses, and fuel depots, the officials added.
"The goal of the strike has been accomplished. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry stated. Officials in Moscow have said Russian strikes are only aimed at military-related facilities and not civilians.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian officials stated that the strikes targeted not only Kiev but also Odessa Region, with at least 19 fires reported. They added that at least two people were killed and 13 injured. In Kiev, the local authorities said the attack damaged facilities in several districts, including non-residential buildings and a business center, which reportedly once hosted a British visa center. Other reports claim that in the latter case, the attack hit the Artyom plant which produces military equipment.
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky has called the barrage "one of the largest strikes" on the Ukrainian capital, claiming that it involved 315 drones and seven missiles. He also criticized the US for what he called a reluctance to put pressure on Russia and urged Washington to take "concrete actions."
The attack comes after Kiev ramped up drone strikes into Russia, with Moscow accusing Ukraine of attempting "terrorist" attacks on the country's railway infrastructure which led to civilian fatalities. Moscow has also accused Kiev of targeting airbases that host nuclear-capable bombers.
How do you count 315 separate drones?
Comment: Russian payback? Moscow confirms strikes on defense industry in Kiev: How do you count 315 separate drones?