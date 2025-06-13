Israeli companies are reportedly facing a sharp decline in attracting customers worldwide, in the wake of the global community's growing reluctance to buy from them following the launch of the war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.According to leaked internal data from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, the firms are paying more than double what they did in 2023 to gain online engagement, reflecting a steep drop in consumer willingness to interact with their brands.Meta's confidential data, obtained by Drop Site News through company whistleblowers and reported by the investigative news outlet on Monday, revealed thatThat is an "unprecedented" spike from $0.094 to $0.24, which has put the Israeli companies' CPS ranking next to Iraqi and Pakistani ones -- the next highest-paying companies as far advertisement costs are concerned, the report showed.In all, Israeli firms spent roughly $1.8 to $1.9 billion annually on Meta platforms during the period in question, it added. Yet,the investigation showed.The data shows the trend is consistent across nearly all major markets targeted by Israeli advertisers.In the United States, for example, the CPC for Israeli ads jumped by 93.3% between 2023 and 2024, while non-Israeli companies saw only a 2.8% rise. Similar dramatic increases were recorded in the UK (163.2%), Canada (106.6%), Australia (115.9%), Germany (144.4%), and other key consumer countries.The figures came up as the war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Simultaneously, the regime has been imposing a near-total blockade on Gaza as a means of, what human rights campaigners denounce as, attempting to use starvation as a weapon.Amid the predicaments, many Israeli businesses are reportedly attempting to dissociate their products from the regime's tarnished image.Some firms not overtly labeled "Israeli" began adopting pro-Israeli messaging by trying to portray the October 7, 2023 operation by Gaza-based resistance groups that prompted the war in a bad light.The operation, codenamed al-Aqsa Flood, led to the capture of hundreds of Zionists. It came as a historic response to decades of deadly Israeli occupation and aggression.Drop Site said.Since the launch of the war, the outlet added, even Israeli companies advertising within the occupied Palestinian territories began witnessing a smaller, though notable, 12% rise in CPC.Some observers put the latter increase down to economic challenges faced by the regime.This has been brought about by daily pro-Palestinian operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces, who have been enforcing a naval as well as an aerial blockade on the regime.Drop Site, meanwhile, noted that top Israeli advertisers on Meta included a diverse mix of gaming companies, IT services, and e-commerce firms, many of which do not publicly disclose their client base, suggesting a covert alignment with the Israeli regime's broader public relations efforts.Despite the regime's record $150-million increase in funding for global public diplomacy -- an unprecedented investment aimed at preventing Tel Aviv's reputation from further damage -- the data indicates these campaigns have not yet reversed the steep decline in consumer sentiment.