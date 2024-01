© AFP



Empty tables, deserted shores, silent streets

An Israeli report reveals the sheer impact of the Israeli war on Gaza on the Israeli economy, which has been engulfed in deep crises.About 260,000 Israelis applied for unemployment benefits , Israeli news website Davar reported.The Israeli outlet revealed thatdue to the economic crisis, resulting from the Israeli government's aggression on the Gaza Strip.In detail,, which speaks to the severity of the crisis, while 38% were aged 40-67 years old.In the first week of the new year, 7,245 settlers applied for unemployment benefits, 3,889 of whom have been put on unpaid leave. Davar says that the news comes despite the fact thatOne of the Israeli sectors hit hard since October 7 is the tourism sector , which has been strongly affected by the Palestinian Resistance's confrontation with the Israeli occupation. Analyzing the shopping cycle, transaction numbers, and weekly average purchase amounts, the latest figures for the last quarter of 2023 paint a grim picture for one of the Israeli occupation's vital sectors, according to the Israeli Phoenix Gamma index.in turnover compared to the end of 2022. Transactions plummeted by 64%, accompanied by a 26% drop in the average transaction amount. Although, the downturn must have also contributed to the growing unemployed section of Israeli society., which may be linked to large barrages of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward occupation cities on a daily basis. Due to such circumstances, Israeli settlers opted to remain indoors, resulting in a nearly 40% decrease in turnovers and transactions for restaurants.