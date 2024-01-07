Netanyahu
© Kobi Gideon/GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, leads a cabinet meeting at the Kirya IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, January 7, 2024.
Cabinet members and high ranking officials attending discussions of national security issues must be compelled to undergo lie detector tests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares, arguing that too many details of government deliberations are being shared with the press.

"We have a plague of leaks and I am not willing to continue like this, which is why I directed the promotion of a law that everyone who sits in cabinets and security discussions, including the political and professional ranks — will undergo a polygraph," Channel 12 reports Netanyahu as saying during the cabinet meeting.

The prime minister's comments come on the heels of widespread press coverage of how a meeting called to deal with the question of postwar Gaza ended in acrimony and recriminations last Thursday, erupting into a loud and angry dustup between cabinet members and the top IDF leadership.