© Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90



Everything is intentional. We know exactly how much collateral damage there is in every home."

'An excuse to cause destruction'

'They knocked down a high-rise for the sake of it'

damage to Hamas' military infrastructure

appears to have been very minimal

'Everyone was looking for their children in these piles'

About 120 people were buried under the ruins of their apartments

'The machine produced 100 targets in one day'

the "emphasis is on quantity and not on quality."

it generated 100 new targets every day. You see, in the past there were times in Gaza when we would create 50 targets per year

the number of civilians who may be killed in attacks on private residences is known in advance

A concerted policy to bomb family homes

'Fighting human animals'

killing an entire family as "collateral damage" was not always so readily accepted by large swathes of Israeli society. In 2002, for example

Fifteen years after insisting that the army was taking pains to minimize civilian harm

, Gallant, now Defense Minister, has clearly changed his tune. "We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly,"

Yuval Abraham is a journalist and activist based in Jerusalem.



