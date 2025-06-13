For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.If Putin's Ukrainian issue was merely about dealing with Donald Rumsfeld unknown unknowns, Russia would have put paid to it years ago. But things are infinitely more complicated than that. Putin, which we use as a shorthand for Russia's High Command, must achieve his strategic objectives, which include but are not confined to eviscerating the Nazi hardliners and their MI6 handlers at the centre of power in Kiev, kicking NATO bag and baggage out of Russia's front yard, and securing regional stability to benefit the varying geopolitical and economic national interests of Russia and contiguous countries. Even that abbreviated web encompasses a vast array of political, military, informational, and economic dimensions, which are further compounded by the various irredentist movements, diplomatic double crosses, disinformation campaigns, and military interventions NATO use to frustrate Russia's goals, all while cranking up international pressures and violent, internal Russian dissent.
Although Russia needs a layered, interconnected approach encompassing military actions, diplomatic efforts, and information warfare, to apply some sort of a tourniquet to these torrents, the best I can presently do is to help clarify how these elements must interplay to shape Russia's policies and actions in Ukraine, and to thereby suggest an appropriately calibrated and nuanced approach to this ongoing conflict and its geopolitical dynamics.
The first thing to note is it is NATO, not Russia, that picked Ukraine as its staging post. There are two pertinent reasons for this. The first of these is that, unlike the Baltic pimple states, NATO's Banderite spider's web stayed largely intact after the Third Reich's surrender. Not only had the Banderite cult vast human and other reserves in such countries as Canada but well-connected English aristocrats like Baroness Birdwood, made the necessary introductions into British High Society at the time of Barbarossa for Yaroslav Stetsko and other leaders of the extreme right-wing Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) for MI6 and their CIA chums to build on. Add in spook-for-hire Reinhard Gehlen, Hitler's super spy, and MI6 and the CIA had good cause to fancy their chances against their Russian counterparts.
The immediate relevance of all that is a very substantial minority of Ukrainians have been marinated almost from birth with a very deep-rooted loathing for everything Russian. Not only is that expressed in destroying harmless statues with the most innocuous of connections with Mother Russia, but we have seen it with the very rough treatment elderly Russian civilians, Ivans and Orcs as the invaders called them, got when Zelensky's mercenaries overran Kursk. Although Russian standing orders seem to be to treat these sociopaths with kids' gloves, perhaps much tougher love would be more appropriate in their cases to show them that being a sieg heiling, Ivan killing Nazi can have fatal consequences.
This is not to say that those Ukrainian mercenaries, who torture Russian soldiers and civilians, are the worst of the pack. They are not and my second article for this periodical pointed the finger at hard line Ukrainian Nazi ideologue Olena Semenyaka, who bears her own substantial part of the blame for these war crimes. If anyone in Kiev deserves a suspended (from a rope) sentence, she does.
But she is not the only one. Consider the case of American senator Lindsey Graham, who has been one of Washington's most vitriolic blood vultures since at least 2003. Although much could be said against this loud mouth, suffice it to say that he charged the American taxpayer $500,000 for his recent weekend romp in Kiev, causing Steve Bannon to demand that he be thrown in prison for the term of his natural for that, and for his material assistance in helping Ukraine attack Russia's strategic nuclear arsenal.
Although former British Prime Minister Bojo Johnson was amongst the well connected philanderers slapping the Kiev regime on the back for that spectacular (and the concomitant mass slaughter of Russian civilian train passengers), it leaves the Russian High Command with the sticky question as to whether they should surrender the strategic escalation initiative to NATO's Ukrainian puppet.
Given that NATO repeatedly called these crimes spectaculars, it is worth mentioning that the IRA repeatedly used this tactic against their supposed British opponents, the idea being that one spectacular in the belly of the beast (England) was worth a hundred such incidents in the north of Ireland and, of course, the British also used this tactic in their no warning bomb atrocities in Dublin and Monaghan, the idea being to kick the supine Irish regime into line.
Ukrainian spectaculars have consisted of murdering non-combatants like Darya Dugina, blowing up civilian bridges and attacking anything and everything connected near or far with Russia's military and civilian nuclear programs, the idea being, like the IRA's before them, to get the Russians to over-react and to then cry foul.
Without getting too flippant about it, Russia's response has to be to talk quietly and to carry a heavily studded baseball bat. To take them in reverse order, Russia has to revise and perhaps expand her list of legitimate targets to consider who should live and who should die in Ukraine and, when we recall Nordstream and the interdiction of Russian yachts on the high seas, beyond Ukraine as well.
But even there, we have a problem, as NATO is deciding that any of their facilities that are even a millimetre to the west of Ukraine are inviolate and Rheinmetall's Ukrainian division believes it should have a free pass to manufacture weapons to murder Russian women and children. Although the IRA ignored such geographical demarcations in their eclectic choice of targets, Russia's dilemma is how to respond at least in kind without the war escalating in the way Bojo, Graham and NATO's other parasites wish it to. Though that, as they say, is Russia's problem, it seems the big bullseye Rheinmetall has painted on itself offers Russia's air force a way of beginning to solve it, even if that draws Romania into the quagmire.
As regards talking quietly or talking at all, the Istanbul peace (sic) talks circus is notable for a number of things, one of them being that many of the Ukrainian delegation arrived with Nazi insignia sewn on to their pretend field uniforms, which was a rather crude way to give the Russians the finger without giving them the finger.
And, though that opens up the Pandora's box of perceptions, it most particularly shows that NATO loves rubbing Russia's nose in Nazi manure and, extrapolating from that, we can deduce that Russia has not a hope in hell of even holding its own in the battle for hearts and minds within NATO or the European Union, as the cards are so heavily stacked against them in that regard.
Although it is a full three years since I wrote this piece in praise of German citizen(-journalist) Alina Lipp, the European Union have now banned her and Thomas Röper, another independent-minded German, from ever again entering the European Union, all because they report from the Russian side of the lines if for no other reason than they would be immediately murdered, as Gonzalo Lira was, should they cross into Zelensky-held Ukraine. Although I could say their treatment is a scandal, it is par for the course with the witches who rule the roost in Brussels. When a young German woman like Lipp is so thoroughly vilified, what chance has the truth got in getting a fair hearing?
All of which brings us to the example of the fall of the Syrian Arab Republic and the ongoing massacres of Alawites and other defenceless minorities occurring there with NATO's full blessing and logistical support. Although it is easy to be a Monday morning quarterback or, as we say, a hurler on the ditch with respect to Syria, perhaps leaving the Nazis fester in Idlib rather than finishing them off was a mistake, though God knows what the Western media and NATO's NGOs and mercenaries might have said and done had the heroic Syrian Arab Army finished those savages off when they had the chance. One wonders if Putin will agree to a ceasefire so that Zelensky's Nazis and their foreign mercenaries can regroup and bag more innocent Ivans that the Western media will calumniate, just as they continue to do with their equivalents in Syria.
Not only does the Western media have no connection to the truth but, outside of sport and weather forecasts, it is not meant to have any such link. It is, just like election rigging, but one more weapon in NATO's self-declared arsenal of democracy. Look at the ludicrous charge that Russia abducted half a million Ukrainian children at the start of this conflict. Not only was that the brazen lie and libel against Putin, Maria Lvova-Belova and the Russian Armed Forces I said it was at the time it happened, but that was so obviously the case that only those, like NATO's media and NATO's international criminal courts, who argued otherwise, must have known they were lying as part of NATO's war aims. Quite what Putin intends to do with NATO's attempts to clap him in irons I do not know, but he has a right to be angry and to seek redress by any means Russia's Armed Forces can from those behind that outrage and a thousand others like it.
But that raises the question as to how you can argue or make a treaty with serial liars and the general answer to that, which Yasser Arafat found to his considerable cost, as well as the specific one with respect to Russia's NATO's experiences is you cannot, meaning that Russia will have to bite the bullet and hit far harder and far more often until Bojo, Graham and their ilk wake up either in this world or the next from the delusion that their war crimes carry no personal downside risks for themselves.
Although none of this is optimal, game theory offers no optimal solutions to moral quagmires like these, except for the obvious one of not getting into them in the first place. Given that that ship has long ago sailed, it is incumbent on Russia's High Command to ensure their forces prevail and that some of their opponents' more vociferous pieces are permanently removed from the chessboard.
Not, it is true, the advice of a chess grandmaster but, then I always found it better to reduce the chess pieces and, given that Putin is currently too busy to play chess, he should instead take a leaf out of General Giap's playbook and focus on playing hard ball, something many of his senior generals excel at.
