© Unknown

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

- Ephesians 6:12

Not only does the Western media have no connection to the truth but, outside of sport and weather forecasts, it is not meant to have any such link.If Putin's Ukrainian issue was merely about dealing with Donald Rumsfeld unknown unknowns , Russia would have put paid to it years ago. But things are infinitely more complicated than that.which we use as a shorthand for Russia's High Command,which include but are not confined toto benefit the varying geopolitical and economic national interests of Russia and contiguous countries. Even that abbreviated web encompasses a vast array of political, military, informational, and economic dimensions, which are further compounded by the various irredentist movements, diplomatic double crosses, disinformation campaigns, and military interventions NATO use to frustrate Russia's goals, all while cranking up international pressures and violent, internal Russian dissent.Although Russia needs a layered, interconnected approach encompassing military actions, diplomatic efforts, and information warfare, to apply some sort of a tourniquet to these torrents, the best I can presently do is toand to thereby suggest an appropriately calibrated and nuanced approach to this ongoing conflict and its geopolitical dynamics.There are two pertinent reasons for this. The first of these is that, unlike the Baltic pimple states,after the Third Reich's surrender. Not only had the Banderite cult vast human and other reserves in such countries as Canada but well-connected English aristocrats like Baroness Birdwood , made the necessary introductions into British High Society at the time of Barbarossa for Yaroslav Stetsko and other leaders of the extreme right-wing Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists to build on. Add in spook-for-hire Reinhard Gehlen, Hitler's super spy , andThe immediate relevance of all that isNot only is that expressed in destroying harmless statues with the most innocuous of connections with Mother Russia, but we have seen it with the very rough treatment elderly Russian civilians, Ivans and Orcs as the invaders called them, got when Zelensky's mercenaries overran Kursk. Although Russian standing orders seem to be to treat these sociopaths with kids' gloves, perhaps much tougher love would be more appropriate in their cases to show them that being a sieg heiling, Ivan killing Nazi can have fatal consequences.This is not to say that those Ukrainian mercenaries, who torture Russian soldiers and civilians, are the worst of the pack. They are not and my second article for this periodical pointed the finger at hard line Ukrainian Nazi ideologue Olena Semenyaka who bears her own substantial part of the blame for these war crimes. If anyone in Kiev deserves a suspended (from a rope) sentence, she does.But she is not the only one. Consider the case ofAlthough much could be said against this loud mouth, suffice it to say that demand that he be thrown in prison for the term of his natural for that, and for his material assistance inAlthoughwas amongst the well connected philanderers slapping the Kiev regime on the back for that spectacular (and the concomitant mass slaughter of Russian civilian train passengers), it leaves the Russian High Command with theGiven that NATO repeatedly called these crimes spectaculars, it is worth mentioning that the IRA repeatedly used this tactic against their supposed British opponents, the idea being that one spectacular in the belly of the beast (England) was worth a hundred such incidents in the north of Ireland and, of course, the British also used this tactic in their no warning bomb atrocities in Dublin and Monaghan, the idea being to kick the supine Irish regime into line.have consisted of murdering non-combatants like Darya Dugina , blowing up civilian bridges and attacking anything and everything connected near or far with Russia's military and civilian nuclear programs, the idea being, like the IRA's before them,Without getting too flippant about it, Russia's response has to be to talk quietly and to carry a heavily studded baseball bat. To take them in reverse order, Russia has to revise and perhaps expand her list of legitimate targets to consider who should live and who should die in Ukraine and, when we recall Nordstream and the interdiction of Russian yachts on the high seas, beyond Ukraine as well.But even there, we have a problem, as NATO is deciding that any of their facilities that are even a millimetre to the west of Ukraine are inviolate and Rheinmetall's Ukrainian division believes it should have a free pass to manufacture weapons to murder Russian women and children. Although the IRA ignored such geographical demarcations in their eclectic choice of targets,Though that, as they say, is Russia's problem, it seems the big bullseye Rheinmetall has painted on itself offers Russia's air force a way of beginning to solve it, even if that draws Romania into the quagmire.As regards talking quietly or talking at all, the Istanbul peace (sic) talks circus is notable for a number of things, one of them being that many of the Ukrainian delegation arrived with Nazi insignia sewn on to their pretend field uniforms, which was a rather crude way to give the Russians the finger without giving them the finger.And, though that opens up the Pandora's box of perceptions, it most particularly shows thatand, extrapolating from that, we can deduce that Russia has not a hope in hell of even holding its own in the battle for hearts and minds within NATO or the European Union, as the cards are so heavily stacked against them in that regard.Although it is a full three years since I wrote this piece in praise of German citizen(-journalist) the European Union have now banned her and Thomas Röper , another independent-minded German, from ever again entering the European Union, all because they report from the Russian side of the lines if for no other reason than murdered, as Gonzalo Lira was , should they cross into Zelensky-held Ukraine. Although I could say their treatment is a scandal, it is par for the course with the witches who rule the roost in Brussels. When a young German woman like Lipp is so thoroughly vilified, what chance has the truth got in getting a fair hearing?All of which brings us to the example of theoccurring there with NATO's full blessing and logistical support. Although it is easy to be a Monday morning quarterback or, as we say, a hurler on the ditch with respect to Syria, perhaps leaving the Nazis fester in Idlib rather than finishing them off was a mistake, though God knows what the Western media and NATO's NGOs and mercenaries might have said and done had the heroic Syrian Arab Army finished those savages off when they had the chance.that the Western media will calumniate, just as they continue to do with their equivalents in Syria.Not only does the Western media have no connection to the truth but, outside of sport and weather forecasts, it is not meant to have any such link.Look at the ludicrous charge that Russia abducted half a million Ukrainian children at the start of this conflict. Not only was that the brazen lie and libel against Putin, Maria Lvova-Belova and the Russian Armed Forces I said it was at the time it happened , but that was so obviously the case that only those, like NATO's media and NATO's international criminal courts, who argued otherwise, must have known they were lying as part of NATO's war aims. Quite what Putin intends to do with NATO's attempts to clap him in irons I do not know, but he has a right to be angry and to seek redress by any means Russia's Armed Forces can from those behind that outrage and a thousand others like it.But that raises the question as toand the general answer to that, which Yasser Arafat found to his considerable cost, as well as the specific one with respect to Russia's NATO's experiences ismeaning that Russia will have to bite the bullet and hit far harder and far more often untilfrom the delusion that their war crimes carry no personal downside risks for themselves.Although none of this is optimal,except for the obvious one of not getting into them in the first place. Given that that ship has long ago sailed,Not, it is true, the advice of a chess grandmaster but, then I always found it better to reduce the chess pieces and, given that Putin is currently too busy to play chess, he should instead take a leaf out of General Giap 's playbook andsomething many of his senior generals excel at.