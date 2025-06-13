© RT

Bridge bombings in Bryansk and Kursk regions were designed to force Moscow to withdraw from negotiations, Rodion Miroshnik has told RT.Recent acts of railway sabotage in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions have damaged passenger and freight trains, killing seven people and injuring 113.Miroshnik, an ambassador-at-large for the Russian Foreign Ministry, who is tasked with investigating the Ukrainian military's alleged war crimes, said in an interview on Wednesday that Kiev was orchestrating a series of violent acts aimed at undermining peace talks with Moscow, which are being facilitated by both the US and Russia.He added that Ukraine fundamentally opposes the establishment of dialogue with Russia, and that "the terrorist actions taken by Kiev are specifically directed at disrupting such efforts."According to the Russian diplomat, the latest attacks were timed to precede the negotiations in Istanbul.He warned that those responsible for the attacks would be punished.While the US is attempting the role of arbiter and is showing a willingness to search for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, EU countries and the UK are openly seeking to continue the fighting, the diplomat claimed.He referred to reports suggesting that the US administration had not been informed of the Ukrainian attacks. However, Miroshnik argued the incidents were carried out in coordination with European intelligence services, and that "Ukraine could not have organized such actions alone."Earlier this week, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, stated that the explosives used to blow up two railway bridges in Russia were foreign-made.Ukraine has ramped up drone raids and other attacks on Russian territory, including a UAV strike on several Russian airbases on Sunday, in a coordinated assault across five regions, from Murmansk in the Arctic to Irkutsk in Siberia.Moscow has repeatedly condemned Ukraine's continued acts of sabotage on Russian territory, claiming that they undermine ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.