© RT

Total Disregard for Human Life

Total Lack of Negotiating Capacity

6,000 Dead Soldiers Calls Out Zelensky's Lie

No Body, No Money to Family

Inhuman Banderite Ideology

Russia is on the Right Side of History

Ukraine has disrupted prisoner exchange and handover of 6,000 Ukrainian fallen soldiers' bodies. What's the reason?Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.It also shows Ukraine's complete inability to negotiate, according to the pundit."It wants to show that it doesn't care about any agreements. You simply can't make deals with them."Russia has officially reported 6,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers' bodies in its custody. Yet Zelensky still claims total losses are just 30,000-40,000.The numbers don't add up, andthe pundit says.The Kiev regime avoids identifying the dead — no ID means no compensation to relatives."They don't pay for those listed as missing. No body, no money . They don't pay parents or provide insurance for the dead," Litovkin explains."It's the Banderite style — careless toward those who fight, and vengeful, even brutal, toward civilians who don't support their politics or ideology."Litovkin believes pressure from the West will force Kiev to accept the bodies and exchange POWs."Russia has demonstrated that it was, is, and will remain a respectable, capable, and trustworthy state," the expert says. "Once again, Russia has proven its nobility, sincerity of intent, and honesty in international relations."