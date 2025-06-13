© AP

Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, has reported what it describes as one of the "largest intelligence operations" in history against Israel,IRIB's rolling news channel, IRINN, interrupted regular programming on June 7 to announce the story. It saidfrom within Israel, citing unnamed "regional sources."According to the report, the documents were transferred to Iran after a period of secrecy intended to ensure their safe arrival.The broadcaster also linked theIsraeli authorities announced their arrests last month, accusing them of collaborating with Iran. The Iranian report suggests the arrests may have come after the documents had already been smuggled out.While the arrests of Mizrahi and Atias are confirmed and appear consistent with a broader pattern of Iranian intelligence recruitment inside Israel,to support IRIB's claimIsraeli authorities have not acknowledged any such breach, and international media or independent analysts have released no corroborating details.In 2018, Mossad agents stole roughly 100,000 documents from a secret warehouse in Tehran, detailing Iran's covert nuclear weapons program.The trove was later verified by international experts and publicly revealed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, likely contributing to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal during President Donald Trump's first term in office.Israel's Shin Bet security agency has reported a significant uptick in Iranian-directed spy plots, withThese cases have included photographing military sites and plotting assassinations, involving both Jewish and Arab citizens.Iran and Israel have engaged in a prolonged shadow conflict involving cyberattacks, targeted killings, drone operations, and acts of sabotage. Tehran alleges thatand orchestrating attacks on Israeli interests abroad.The United States and Israel, widely regarded as the Middle East's only nuclear-armed state, lead Western accusations that Iran seeks nuclear weapons. Iran denies this, maintaining its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes.This latest report surfaces amid persistent tensions over Iran's nuclear activities, which Israeli officials continue to describe as a fundamental threat to their country's security.