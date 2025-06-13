© Reuters

The most important factor in determining whether a deal between the United States and Iran will ultimately be reached is political will. Despite the postponement of a fourth round of talks this week - reportedly due to logistical issues - there appears to be strong political will on both sides to pursue a diplomatic resolution.In the United States, President Donald Trump seems to be sending mixed messages on the surface. He continues to invoke tough language on Iran, maintains sanctions, and pressures Tehran through military posturing. But the real signals of his intentions lie not in his public statements, but in his actions. Most notably,has caught the attention of analysts and policymakers alike. Waltz, a key figure who reportedly held unauthorized discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about potential military strikes on Iran, was relieved of his duties - allegedly becauseIt suggests that Trump is distancing himself from advisors advocating for war and thatThe firing sends a clear internal message:particularly one driven by external pressures from Israel or hardliners in his own administration.Trump's calculations are also shaped byDespite his brash approach to foreign affairs, he is acutely aware of American public sentiment, especially as the midterms loom. The American electorate has grown weary of protracted wars in the Middle East. The Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts still cast long shadows, both in terms of lives lost and the trillions spent. Another conflict, especially with a nation as militarily and politically complex as Iran, would be deeply unpopular and politically risky. Trump knows that should the US be dragged into a new war, particularly one that appears avoidable or driven by geopolitical ambition, it would likely erode his political capital and diminish his appeal among key voter blocs. This aversion to entanglement bolsters the case thatMoreover, Trump has long portrayed himself as a dealmaker above all else. He relishes the perception of being the man who can achieve what his predecessors could not. In this light, reviving a nuclear agreement with Iran - especially after withdrawing from the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — would serve his personal and political narrative. Trump's approach has always involved the use of intense pressure, sanctions, and military threats as bargaining chips. These tactics are not necessarily designed to provoke war, but to coerce opponents into concessions.Striking a deal with Iran, even a symbolic one, would reinforce that image and hand him a major foreign policy achievement heading into the next election cycle.On the other side of the equation,The Islamic Republic is confronting a series of cascading crises that have fundamentally weakened its bargaining position. First and foremost is the growing awareness among Iran's leadership thatPresident Trump has not ruled out military action, andIf talks completely collapse, the likelihood of a pre-emptive strike from Israel - possibly in coordination with the US - increases dramatically.The Iranian economy also weighs heavily on the regime's calculations. Under the renewed pressure campaign by the US,The Iranian rial has plummeted to record lows, eroding the purchasing power of ordinary citizens and fueling public discontent. While Tehran has tried to pivot eastward - strengthening ties with China and Russia - the support from those alliances has been insufficient to alleviate the full impact of American sanctions.Four more years of this pressure could push Iran's economy to the brink, potentially sparking unrest that even the government's extensive security apparatus would struggle to contain.Compounding these economic and military risks isin the region. All of these factors converge to create a rare and fragile window for diplomacy.The firing of Mike Waltz was more than a personnel change; it was a symbolic moment that illuminated Trump's true intentions. His rhetoric may remain combative, but his actions revealin the Middle East. Similarly, Iran's internal vulnerabilities and external pressures have created a situation whereIn conclusion, the latest developments underscore a significant truth:between the US and Iran no longer hinges on ideology or principle alone.And for now, that will exists on both sides. The coming weeks will test whether that shared willingness can overcome the logistical hurdles, domestic pressures, and deep-seated mistrust that have long stood in the way.