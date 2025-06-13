A bright flash of light that briefly lit up the Sydney sky on Sunday night was not a rogue Vivid installation but is believed to have been a meteor.
Sydney resident Tom McCallister said he was waiting at traffic lights about 6pm when he saw the light appear in the sky.
"It travelled right across in front of us and glowed a bright green before it broke up and faded," Mr McCallister said.
"I was luckily on the ball and had my phone to hand to quickly capture the last few seconds of its flight."
A meteor differs from space debris, and is described by the Bureau of Meteorology as a phenomenon occurring when rocks enter Earth's atmosphere and the high friction causes a streak of light to appear in the sky.
In a video taken in Mount Riverview by resident Karisha Davies, the object can be seen flashing green before breaking into smaller pieces.
"It was very surreal, [I] feel lucky to have experienced such a sight and happy I managed to capture the tail end of it on video," Ms Davies said.
Australian National University astrophysicist Brad Tucker said it was definitely a meteor as it flashed a blue-green colour and was travelling faster than space debris does when it is typically seen falling towards Earth.
"Meteors have lots of iron and nickel, when it burns up in the Earth's atmosphere you get to see it as burning as a blue-green colour," Dr Tucker said.
"It would have been a good-sized meteor, maybe anywhere between a tennis and basketball sized," Dr Tucker said.
It capped off a busy week for star-gazers, who have been treated to clear views of the aurora australis on the east coast.
