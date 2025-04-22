Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz doesn't officially take office until May 6, but that hasn't stopped him from hitting the press circuit like it's demolition day. Apparently, he's got some lost time - and infrastructure - to make up for.
In a chat with Germany's public broadcaster, ARD, he floated the idea that Kiev, which seems to rank higher than Berlin on his priority list, needs to "get ahead of the situation" on the battlefield and "shape events" instead of playing defense. The event he seems most eager to shape? Oh, just the Third World War, apparently. Because he pivoted straight to the Kerch Bridge - mainland Russia's lifeline to the Crimean peninsula - like it's been living on borrowed time.
Merz said:
"If for example, the most important land connection between Russia and Crimea is destroyed, or if something happens on Crimea itself, where most of the Russian military logistics are located, then that would be an opportunity to bring this country strategically back into the picture finally."Cool, cool. Which picture would that be, exactly? The one labeled "Catastrophic Misjudgments of the 21st Century"?
Probably. Which is why Merz needs a useful idiot to ride shotgun alongside him in the doltmobile to share in any responsibility for the eventual mayhem when things inevitably go pear-shaped.
"You rang?" say the Brits. Or at least that's what Merz is apparently hoping they say.
Merz said in an interview:
"Our European partners are already supplying cruise missiles. "The British are doing it, the French are doing it, and the Americans are doing it anyway, this must be jointly agreed. And if it's agreed, then Germany should take part."Merz's fellow Christian Democratic Party MPs have been floating the idea in the Western press that he's waiting for an official permission slip from London.
It would probably read something like this:
"Dear Herr Friedrich, You are hereby authorized to partake in a highly coordinated, militarized pub crawl. First stop: a punch-up with Russia, followed by a wobbly march to a greasy spoon for black coffee, bad lighting, and a collective hangover."
"Ah, wunderbar!"
Merz is just days away from grabbing the wheel, and he's done pretending to be the guy in the backseat yelling directions at Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz, for his part, always said that Germany wouldn't hand Kiev the Taurus long-range missiles. Not that he had much wiggle room after last year's leaked audio from Russian intelligence of German Air Force brass workshopping ways to hit the Kerch Bridge without leaving any German fingerprints. Kind of a bad look for a guy who keeps overtly declaring that he wants peace. So naturally, he was furious. Which is why, if Team Scholz suddenly turned around now and said, "You know what? Let's try a few long-range missile strikes, just for funsies," people might reasonably assume that he'd undergone a surprise lobotomy with a NATO letter opener.
As the coalition partners for Merz's incoming government, Scholz's Social Democrats' support would be needed on any vote. And so far, they've shown no interest in greenlighting his WW3 passion project. You know, democracy and all that.
Minor hiccup, I know. If military ambition and musings alone were all it took, Merz would already be well on his way to having a Netflix original named after him and maybe even a seat with his name on it waiting at The Hague.
But hey, hear the guy out. What if it's, like, a group project? Das ist gut, ja?
Nah, dude. Nicht gut. Nicht gut at all.
What exactly does Team Merz think this would look like? Would the Brits and Germans sit side-by-side, fingers hovering over their respective missile buttons, doing a tense little "one, two, three, fire" and just praying that neither one flinches at the last second and leaves the other one with some very awkward phone calls to make?
If so, that would certainly explain why they're talking about specifically needing Britain's non-negotiable participation and not France - the country that trained a flagship brigade for the Ukrainian army, who apparently learned how to bail out before even seeing action. "Paris hailed it as a 'unique' initiative," reported France24. Training 1,700 Ukrainians in France to fight who then just end up surrendering to the foie gras and rosé at the local café prior to deployment is 'unique', alright.
Britain isn't exactly a great choice for a wingman either, though. If only because it says that its own participation in Ukraine is contingent on Washington holding its hand. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in February:
"Europe must play its role, and I'm prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others, if there is a lasting peace agreement, but there must be a US backstop."So for those keeping score at home. For deeper involvement in Ukraine, Merz would need the Brits. The Brits would need Washington. And what would Washington need? For them all to knock it off. But apparently that memo got lost in their inbox among all the world war fantasy fiction.
The Economist reported on April 15:
"Pentagon figures recently questioned one ally about why it was still supplying weapons to Ukraine - a challenge that was ignored.Doesn't sound like Team Trump is up for holding hands as part of the West's human chain in its reckless playground games against Russia. "Red Rover, Red Rover, send Putin right over!"
"Diplomats in Washington also report that some Trump aides say privately that they are 'fed up' with Europe's effort to strengthen Ukraine."
It's hard to believe that there was a time not too long ago that Germany wasn't trusted with the sharp knives, like nukes. Oh wait, it still isn't. Technically, the Bundeswehr is still supposed to be defense only, but Merz seems determined to assemble just enough multilateral hand-holding to justify pulling out the long knives - the 500-kilometer-long ones, to be precise. If this is the new leadership model, then someone better put all the launch codes in a childproof box.
