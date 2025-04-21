Vézère river rose by 2.80 meters in just two hours,

Heavy rains lead to orange alert as authorities prepare for significant overflows and evacuationsOn April 20, 2025, the departments of Dordogne, Corrèze, and Gironde in southwestern France are grappling with severe flooding as they remain under orange alert due to relentless heavy rainfall. This weather phenomenon has led to significant water level rises in local rivers, with authorities warning of unprecedented overflow levels not seen in decades.According to Météo-France, the orange alert for flooding was issued early Sunday morning, with predictions of continued rain throughout the day and into the night. The Vézère, Auvézère, and Isle rivers have been particularly affected, prompting emergency services to prepare for potential evacuations and property damage.As a result, the prefecture of Dordogne indicated that flood levels could reach heights not witnessed since September 1993 or even January 1982. "The rainy episode continues, particularly in the north and east of the Dordogne department, and thus the watercourses continue to rise," stated the prefecture.By late Sunday, the situation had worsened, with the water levels rising at an alarming rateThis rapid increase has led to significant flooding in various locations, prompting the local authorities to take action.Despite the alarming conditions, authorities confirmed that there have been no reported casualties. Firefighters have conducted 28 interventions throughout the day, primarily to secure property and assist with vehicle evacuations. Six individuals staying at a gîte in Montignac were relocated by the owner, and 18 Austrian tourists had to be evacuated from a minibus that ventured onto a flooded road despite clear signage prohibiting access.In addition to the flooding, the region is also facing strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h expected. The yellow alert for wind risks was triggered on Sunday morning, adding to the challenges faced by emergency services.