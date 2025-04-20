© Strategic Culture Foundation
The European Union is warning European leaders not to attend the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow on May 9.
Ostensibly, the rationale for such a ban is that Russia is allegedly waging a war against Ukraine and threatening the rest of Europe, according to the EU. That's one way of seeing it.Another way of seeing the matter is that the conflict in Ukraine is a proxy war sponsored by the EU and NATO to defeat Russia, eight decades after Nazi Germany failed to do it. The Euro elites who have come to dominate policymaking share the same fascist mentality.
No wonder, then, that they are against attending the 80th anniversary event in Moscow next month. They need to sully that event by way of covering up their despicable politics.
The event marking the defeat of Nazi Germany and fascism in Europe is a massively important historical date for the entire world. Eighty years ago, on May 9, 1945, the Soviet Red Army crushed the Nazi regime in Berlin thereby ending the most horrific war in human history.
Up to 27 million Soviet citizens - perhaps more - gave their lives in the epic struggle to defeat Nazi Germany and its fascist European allies, including Vichy France, Italy, Hungary, Finland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Russia holds the honor of liberating Europe from the evil of fascism. By comparison, the other anti-fascist allies of the United States and Britain lost less than 5 per cent of the casualties that the Soviet citizens endured.
It is fitting that many international leaders are attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow this year. They include China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi.
Many others, however, will not be in Moscow, which is lamentable. The American President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer should be present to pay respects to the soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives. Deplorably, the toxic politics that have poisoned relations between Western states and Russia have rendered such participation impossible.What is all the more appalling, however, is the explicit ban on European leaders attending the celebrations in Moscow.
This week, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, issued a warning
that any politicians who went to Moscow would face severe consequences. Kallas, who was formerly the prime minister of the tiny Baltic state of Estonia, was appointed last year as the EU's most senior official on foreign policy.
One of those defying orders is Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. He rebuked Kallas for daring to tell him, as the leader of a sovereign nation, where and where not to go.
He added: "I will go to Moscow to pay respects to thousands of Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia."
Fico was elected on a platform calling for friendly relations with Russia and an end to the NATO proxy war in Ukraine. He has consistently opposed sending more military aid to the Kiev regime. Last year, Fico survived an assassination attempt in which he was shot by a gunman motivated by pro-Ukraine politics.
Of particular note, the European Union's sanctions on politicians attending the Victory Day commemoration in Moscow are targeting candidate states joining the 27-member bloc. Kallas threatened that their candidacy could be cancelled. They include the Balkan nations of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia, as well as Moldova and Georgia.
Nevertheless, Serbian President Aleksander Vučić stated
that he would be going to Moscow despite intense pressure from Brussels. "We are proud of our struggle against fascism, and that was the key reason why I accepted the invitation," said Vučić. He spoke, however, of the sinister leverage on his government.
"It seems to me that the sky is about to fall on my head due to the pressure surrounding the trip to Moscow," said the Serbian president, who added that his country was being destabilized by outside agitators.
The unseemly controversy over the Victory Day parade in Moscow serves to highlight the growing malevolent tendencies of the EU.
Increasingly, the bloc's centralization of political power is becoming more authoritarian and hostile towards Russia.
Any dissent among the EU members questioning the bloc's support for the proxy war in Ukraine is ruthlessly suppressed with threats of political and economic sanctions.
The EU leadership, under Russophobic autocrats like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, is implicated in suppressing elections in Romania, Moldova and Georgia to prevent parties that are calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and better relations with Russia.
The recent dubious prosecution in France of nationalist politician Marine Le Pen, who has been critical of NATO's proxy war, is another baleful example of the EU moving to crush dissent.
It is startling how much the EU has come to operate like a fascist bloc. Policy decisions about funding a NeoNazi regime in Ukraine to fight a proxy war against Russia are being made by Russophobic elites with no democratic accountability.
Ironically, the European Union, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012, has transformed into a militaristic axis in which the civilian economy is being subordinated to an inordinate drive for war, allegedly to confront Russian aggression.
For several years, the EU has been drifting towards this nefarious manifestation. The bloc is run by people like Von der Leyen whose German politician father had Nazi affiliations. Baltic States that are erecting monuments to Nazi collaborators are now over-represented in the policymaking offices of the EU.
It is appropriate - albeit abhorrent - that the bloc is today allied with a NeoNazi regime in Kiev
that honors Ukrainian fascists like Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych and many others who collaborated with the Third Reich in their extermination of millions eight decades ago.
A shameful milestone was the passing of a resolution by the European Parliament in 2019 equating the Soviet Union with Nazi Germany in allegedly starting World War Two. Russia condemned that political revisionism.Now, a new low in degeneration has been reached. The EU is banning homage to those who defeated Nazism.
