© Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

"Given the trade war, it's unlikely for China to import more US oil. They are not going to bank on Russian alone or Middle Eastern alone. Anything from Canada will be welcome news."

Beijing has reportedly slashed purchases of American crude by 90% amid the tariff war.China has been importing record amounts of crude oil from Canada and drastically reducing supplies from the US in light of the trade war with Washington, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.according to the outlet. China previously indicated that it would not implement more tariff hikes against US goods but would rather employ alternative ways to retaliate.in March and may exceed the figure this month, Bloomberg reported, citing data from London-based global oil and gas cargo tracking firm Vortexa Ltd.it added.China's direct imports of Canadian crude oil had historically been minimal, primarily due to infrastructure constraints. Chinese refineries have mainly sourced crude from the Middle East and Russia.Roughly 1.7% of China's total crude imports came from the US last year, according to Chinese customs data, down from 2.5% in 2023.However, the completion last May of thewhich takes crude to Canada's Pacific coast, provided the country with an alternative route to export more volumes directlyprimarily to Asia, thus reducing its reliance on the US.Bloomberg quoted Wenran Jiang, president of the Canada-China Energy & Environment Forum, as saying:China accounted for roughly 5% of US crude oil exports last year, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler.Russian shipments to China reached the highest level on record in 2024. The increase in recent years is largely attributable to the discounts being offered on Russian crude. China's imports of oil from Saudi Arabia, its second-largest supplier, declined by 9% year-on-year in 2024.