Mount Marapi, located in Agam and Tanah Datar regencies, West Sumatra,on Saturday, April 19, 2025, spewing volcanic ash up to 1,000 meters above the peak. The eruption occurred at 06:11 AM WIB (West Indonesia Time), with a dense gray ash column leaning towards the south.According to the report from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the 3,891-meter-high mountain's seismic activity above sea level was recorded with a maximum amplitude of 30.3 millimeters and lasted 42 seconds."This phenomenon is consistent with the fluctuating activity trend of Marapi," said Ahmad Rifandi, the Mount Marapi Volcano Post Officer, in his official statement on April 19, 2025. The activity status of Mount Marapi is still at Level II or Alert.Throughout 2025, there have been 422 eruptions and 5903 emissions.PVMBG, as conveyed by Rifandi, issued four post-eruption recommendations for Mount Marapi. Residents, hikers, and tourists are advised not to enter the 3-kilometer radius area from the center of the Kawah Verbeek activity.Residents residing around the valley and river banks originating from the peak of Marapi are urged to remain vigilant against cold lava threats, especially during the rainy season. "If there is ashfall, immediately use a mask to cover your nose and mouth," said Rifandi.